AIBE 21 Final Answer Key 2026 LIVE: BCI (XXI) Answer Key Released, Download PDF at allindiabarexamination.com; Link here

AIBE 21 Final Answer Key 2026: The Bar Council of India (BCI) is expected to announce the final answer key of All India Bar Examination (AIBE 21). After conducting the offline exam on June 7, 2026 successfully, the marking process has come to its concluding stage. The final answer key becomes the base for preparing the final result, which will be available very soon on the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

The reason why the final answer key becomes highly important here is that it will consider any valid objections raised by law graduates during the provisional objection period. The AIBE 21 is considered as a mandatory qualifying criterion for the legal professionals in India. In order to clear this test without negative marks, candidates belonging to the general category as well as OBC should have to secure a minimum of 45% marks. However, SC, ST, and PwD category candidates should have to obtain 40% marks. On the activation of the result link by the BCI, the qualified candidates will be allowed to download their scorecards online through their roll numbers and dates of birth.

How To Check The AIBE 21 Final Answer Key 2026?

To check the AIBE 21 final answer key 2026 follow the steps given below:

Open up your web browser and go to the official website www.allindiabarexamination.com.

Search for the official AIBE 21 Result link on the homepage of the portal.

Just click on the AIBE 21 Result announcement link to log in to the portal.

Put your hall ticket number or application form number in the space provided.

Put in your correct date of birth and press the submit button.

Download or save your result of bar scorecard online.

AIBE 21 Result 2026: Passing Criteria & Cut-offs

AIBE is only a qualifying test. No negative marking is involved. In case there are some questions that are incorrect in the AIBE and the BCI deletes them after reviewing the objections, the pool of scores out of 100 will decrease; thereby, the cutoff marks will decrease accordingly.

General / OBC Candidates: Minimum 45% marks required to pass.

SC / ST / PwD Candidates: Minimum 40% marks required to pass.

AIBE 21 Result 2026: Key Dates & Timeline

The BCI help desk has officially confirmed the following timeline for the last phase of the evaluation process: