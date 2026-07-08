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AIBE 21 Final Answer Key 2026 LIVE: BCI (XXI) Answer Key Released, Download PDF at allindiabarexamination.com; Link here

Siddhi Sharma
By Siddhi Sharma
Jul 15, 2026, 09:00 IST

AIBE 21 Result 2026 Date: The Bar Council of India has now made the AIBE 21 Final Answer Key live. Candidates must score at least 40% to 45% qualifying marks in order to qualify for the exam.


AIBE 21 Final Answer Key 2026
AIBE 21 Final Answer Key 2026

HIGHLIGHTS

  • BCI has issued the final AIBE 21 answer key on July 10, 2026
  • The official AIBE 21 results are expected by July 18, 2026
  • General category candidates must score forty-five percent marks to qualify.

AIBE 21 Final Answer Key 2026: The Bar Council of India (BCI) is expected to announce the final answer key of All India Bar Examination (AIBE 21). After conducting the offline exam on June 7, 2026 successfully, the marking process has come to its concluding stage. The final answer key becomes the base for preparing the final result, which will be available very soon on the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

The reason why the final answer key becomes highly important here is that it will consider any valid objections raised by law graduates during the provisional objection period. The AIBE 21 is considered as a mandatory qualifying criterion for the legal professionals in India. In order to clear this test without negative marks, candidates belonging to the general category as well as OBC should have to secure a minimum of 45% marks. However, SC, ST, and PwD category candidates should have to obtain 40% marks. On the activation of the result link by the BCI, the qualified candidates will be allowed to download their scorecards online through their roll numbers and dates of birth.

How To Check The AIBE 21 Final Answer Key 2026?

To check the AIBE 21 final answer key 2026 follow the steps given below:

  • Open up your web browser and go to the official website www.allindiabarexamination.com.

  • Search for the official AIBE 21 Result link on the homepage of the portal.

  • Just click on the AIBE 21 Result announcement link to log in to the portal.

  • Put your hall ticket number or application form number in the space provided.

  • Put in your correct date of birth and press the submit button.

  • Download or save your result of bar scorecard online.

AIBE 21 Result 2026: Passing Criteria & Cut-offs

AIBE is only a qualifying test. No negative marking is involved. In case there are some questions that are incorrect in the AIBE and the BCI deletes them after reviewing the objections, the pool of scores out of 100 will decrease; thereby, the cutoff marks will decrease accordingly. 

  • General / OBC Candidates: Minimum 45% marks required to pass.  

  • SC / ST / PwD Candidates: Minimum 40% marks required to pass. 

AIBE 21 Result 2026: Key Dates & Timeline

The BCI help desk has officially confirmed the following timeline for the last phase of the evaluation process:

Event

Date

AIBE 21 Exam Date

June 7, 2026

Final Answer Key Release

Expected by July 10, 2026 (or shortly earlier)

AIBE 21 Result Declaration

Expected between July 15 and July 18, 2026
LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Jul 10, 2026, 18:00 IST

    AIBE Final Answer Key 2026 Live: Which is the Conducting body

    The Bar Council of India is the conducting body of the AIBE examination. It is responsible for conducting the examination, issuing notification and declaring the results.

  • Jul 10, 2026, 17:30 IST

    AIBE Final Answer Key 2026 Live: Can I raise objections

    Candidates must note that as the final answer key has now been released, the responses it contains will be considered final and no further objection can be raised.

  • Jul 10, 2026, 17:00 IST

    AIBE Final Answer Key 2026 Live: What Next after answer key is released

    Candidates must calculate their scores using the final answer key and wait for the AIBE XXI result 2026 to be announced.

  • Jul 10, 2026, 16:26 IST

    AIBE Final Answer Key 2026 Live: Official Websites to check

    Candidates are advised to download the final answer key from official websites only and avoid visiting any other 3rd party websites. For your convenience the official link has been shared below.

    • allindiabarexamination.com 
    • barcouncilofindia.org
  • Jul 10, 2026, 16:22 IST

    AIBE Final Answer Key 2026 Live: Answer key Released

    BCI has announced the AIBE Final Answer Key on its official website. Candidates can now visit the official Bar Council of India website to download final answer key to check your responses and calculate probable scores.

  • Jul 10, 2026, 15:00 IST

    AIBE Final Answer Key 2026 Live: How to Calculate Marks Using Final Answer Key

    Candidates can use the final answer key to compare it with their marked responses. They should award themselves 1 mark for every correct answer and 0 marks for every incorrect answer. There is no negative marking in the AIBE examination.

  • Jul 10, 2026, 14:15 IST

    AIBE 21 Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Minimum Marks Required

    Candidates belonging to the General and OBC categories must score at least 45 per cent, while those from the SC, ST and PwD categories need a minimum of 40 per cent to qualify. 


  • Jul 10, 2026, 13:53 IST

    AIBE Answer Key 21 2026: Final Answer Key Release Mode

    Candidates must note that BCI will issue the final AIBE Answer Key only on its official website. Therefore, candidates should visit the official portal regularly to check the latest updates and download the final answer key once it is published.

  • Jul 10, 2026, 13:33 IST

    AIBE Answer Key 21 2026: Number of Attempts Allowed for Exam

    As per Bar Council of India there is no certain limit on the number of attempts to appear for the examination. Candidates can reappear for the exam as long as they meet the eligibility criteria.

  • Jul 10, 2026, 13:25 IST

    AIBE 21 Final Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Details Mentioned on Scorecard

    Candidates must check the details mentioned on the AIBE 2026 scorecard

    Name

    • Enrollment number
    • Result status
    • Name of father/husband
    • Roll number
    • Photograph
    • Signature
  • Jul 10, 2026, 13:24 IST

    AIBE Answer Key 21 2026: What if one fails AIBE Exam

    Those candidates who fail in their AIBE examination will not receive their Certificate of Practice (CoP) and won’t be able to practice in any court in India. Those candidates will have to reappear for the examination next year and clear the examination with at least minimum qualifying marks.

  • Jul 10, 2026, 13:15 IST

    AIBE 21 Answer Key 2026: How to Download Final Answer Key

    AIBE 21 final answer key PDF will be available on the official website. Check the steps given below

    Step 1: Visit the official website of AIBE 21

    Step 2: Click on final answer key PDF link

    Step 3: The final answer key for each set will be displayed

    Step 4: Download for further reference

  • Jul 10, 2026, 13:13 IST

    AIBE Answer Key 21 2026: Login Details

    Candidates need their roll number and DoB to check the AIBE XXI results 2026. The roll number is clearly mentioned on the front page of AIBE 21 Hall ticket so candidates must use it accurately while checking their results.

  • Jul 10, 2026, 13:02 IST

    AIBE Answer Key 21 2026: CoP Collection Procedure

    Candidates must visit the state bar council office with their provisional identity card, AIBE XXI scorecard and state enrollment certificate. At first candidates will have to get their documents verified and then, their Certificate of Practice (CoP) certificate will be handed over to them. The CoP certificate contains a permanent Certificate of Practice number and lifetime Bar council identity card will be issued later.

  • Jul 10, 2026, 12:38 IST

    AIBE 21 Answer Key 2026: Check Previous Exam Statistics

    AIBE 20 exam result was announced on January 7, 2026. According to the statistics provided, an overall pass percentage of 69.21% was recorded in the exam. Check the details below.

    Total Candidates Appeared: 251,968
    Total Candidates Qualified: 174,386 (69.21%)
    Total Candidates Failed: 77,579 (30.79%)

  • Jul 10, 2026, 12:05 IST

    AIBE 21 Answer Key: Details Given on the Results

    The AIBE 21 result 2026 link will be activated soon. Candidates when downloading the marksheets must cross check the following

    • Candidate name
    • Roll number
    • Name of exam
    • Section wise marks
    • Total marks
    • Qualifying status
  • Jul 10, 2026, 11:51 IST

    AIBE 21 Answer Key: Result Date

    Candidates can expect the AIBE 21 Result 2026 to be announced between July 15 and July 18, 2026. The exact result date has not been confirmed yet. Once declared, candidates will be able to check and download their scorecards from the AIBE website.

  • Jul 10, 2026, 10:58 IST

    AIBE 21 Answer Key: Category Wise Passing Marks

    Candidates who have appeared for the AIBE XXI exam must know the qualifying marks needed. Candidates belonging to certain categories are required to check the masks given below.

    • General and OBC students : 45 Marks out of 100
    • SC, ST, PwD students: 40 marks out of 100

    These are the minimum marks required to qualify in the AIBE 21 exam

  • Jul 9, 2026, 13:00 IST

    AIBE 21 Answer Key: Details Given on the Results

    The AIBE 21 result 2026 link will be activated soon. Candidates when downloading the marksheets must cross check the following

    Candidate name

    Roll number

    Name of exam

    Section wise marks

    Total marks

    Qualifying status

  • Jul 9, 2026, 12:18 IST

    AIBE 21 Answer Key 2026: Results Out Soon

    The AIBE 21 final answer key will be issued online soon. Along with the answer key, BCI will also announce the AIBE 21 results. The link to check both will be available at allindiabarexamination.com. Candidates can download the set wise final answer key PDF through the link provided. To check the results students are required to visit the candidate login and enter th registration number and password. 

  • Jul 9, 2026, 11:06 IST

    AIBE 21 Answer Key 2026: Final Answer Key Preparation

    AIBE 21 final answer key 2026 will be released online soon. The final answer key is prepared based on the objections and challenges raised by students. The objections raised will be taken into consideration and candidates will be marked based on the final answer key. The final answer key will be issued seperately for each question paper set.

  • Jul 9, 2026, 10:35 IST

    AIBE 21 Answer Key 2026: Category-iwse Performance in AIBE 20

    BCI will release the details of the performance of candidates in the AIBE 21 exam. Candidates can check below the category-wise performance of candidates in AIBE 20.

    Category WiseAppearedQualifiedNot Qualified
    Other than PwDPwDTotal
    Unreserved 125092 89545 566 90111 34979
    Other Backward Class 82661 53058 455 53513 29148
    Scheduled Caste 35850 25120 170 25290 10559
    Scheduled Tribe 8365 5453 19 5472 2893
    Total251968173176121017438677579
  • Jul 9, 2026, 10:21 IST

    AIBE 21 Answer Key 2026: Gender Wise Performance in AIBE 20 Exam

    AIBE 21 result 2026 is expected to be announced soon. Along with the results, the BCI will also issue the statistics of the performance of candidates in the exam. Check the gender-wise performance of candidates here

    Gender WiseAppearedQualifiedNot-Qualified
    Male 165613 113063 52547
    Female 86336 61310 25026
    Transgender 19 13 6
    Total25196817438677579
  • Jul 9, 2026, 10:09 IST

    AIBE 21 Answer Key 2026: Check Previous Exam Statistics

    AIBE 20 exam result was announced on January 7, 2026. According to the statistics provided, an overall pass percentage of 69.21% was recorded in the exam. Check the details below.

    • Total Candidates Appeared: 251,968
    • Total Candidates Qualified: 174,386 (69.21%)
    • Total Candidates Failed: 77,579 (30.79%) 
  • Jul 9, 2026, 09:43 IST

    AIBE 21 Answer Key 2026: Login Credentials to Check Results

    After the AIBE 21 final answer key is issued, the link to check the result will be available on the official website. To download the marksheets students are required to login with the following details

    Registration number

    Password

  • Jul 9, 2026, 08:12 IST

    AIBE 21 Answer Key 2026: How to Download Final Answer Key

    AIBE 21 final answer key PDF will be available on the official website. Check the steps given below

    Step 1: Visit the official website of AIBE 21

    Step 2: Click on final answer key PDF link

    Step 3: The final answer key for each set will be displayed

    Step 4: Download for further reference

  • Jul 9, 2026, 06:33 IST

    AIBE 21 Answer Key 2026: Results Likley Next Week

    The AIBE 21 final answer key 2026 is expected to be issued online soon. Once released, the final answer key will be available for download on the official website allindiabarexamination.com. Candidates who have appeared for the exams must make sure they keep their login credentials ready with them to check the results. 

  • Jul 9, 2026, 06:21 IST

    AIBE 21 Answer Key 2026: Provisional Answer Key Released, Final Answer Key Soon

    The Bar Council of India is conducting the AIBE Exams twice this year. The first exam AIBE 21 was conducted on June 7, 2026. BCI issued the provisional answer key on June 10, and the window for students to submit objections closed on June 17, 2026. Considering the objections and challenges raised, the final answer key for AIBE 21 is expected to be issued online soon. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates.

  • Jul 8, 2026, 23:36 IST

    AIBE 21 Final Answer Key 2026 PDF: How to download?

    Steps to download the AIBE answer key 2026 PDF

    • Visit allindiabarexamination.com.
    • Find the link to the AIBE 21 answer key PDF.
    • To download the answer key of AIBE 21 2026, click on the link.
    • Search the answer key of Set A, B, C, D as per your set.
  • Jul 8, 2026, 22:36 IST

    AIBE 21 Final Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Details Mentioned on Scorecard

    Candidates must check the details mentioned on the AIBE 2026 scorecard

    • Name
    • Enrollment number
    • Result status
    • Name of father/husband
    • Roll number
    • Photograph
    • Signature
  • Jul 8, 2026, 21:36 IST

    AIBE 21 Answer Key 2026 LIVE: No Ranking or Merit Lists

    BCI has clarified once again that AIBE 21 is purely a qualifying exam aimed at assessing the basic knowledge about law. Therefore, no merit lists, percentile lists, and ranks would be published by the council after declaring the result. The mark sheets would only reveal whether the candidate has either "Passed" or "Failed" the examination as the objective of the test is to get certification only.

  • Jul 8, 2026, 20:36 IST

    AIBE 21 Final Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Will BCI release AIBE Final Answer Key in offline mode?

    Candidates should remember that the AIBE Answer Key 2026 is not going to be released in the offline mode. The candidates need to go to the official website in order to download the answer key.

  • Jul 8, 2026, 19:36 IST

    AIBE 21 Final Answer Key 2026 LIVE: General and OBC Passing Cutoff

    All India Bar Exam qualification norms have been maintained in accordance with the BCI regulations. The candidates who come under the general category and OBC should obtain at least 45% marks to pass. Since the test is not a competitive one but just a qualification one, obtaining 45 out of 100 makes one qualify for practicing law.

  • Jul 8, 2026, 18:36 IST

    AIBE 21 Final Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Objection Window

    The objection window through which one could challenge the provisional key was opened between June 10 and June 17, 2026. It was necessary for the candidates to give valid reasons in support of their objections along with the supporting documents like textbooks or rulings by the supreme courts. This window was closed on June 17, and BCI made it clear that no physical submission would be entertained whatsoever.

  • Jul 8, 2026, 17:50 IST

    AIBE 21 Final Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Review of Provisional Answer Key

    Before the second key, BCI made available the provisional answer key for AIBE 21 on June 10, 2026, along with the candidate’s answer sheets. This was done so that the candidates could verify their answer sheet with respect to the correct answers. This gave an estimation of the score obtained and created a mechanism by which any possible problems related to the question paper could be identified.

  • Jul 8, 2026, 16:55 IST

    AIBE 2026: How to crack AIBE Exam in first attempt?

    This becomes essential for all those students who want to appear for AIBE Exam. After having complete knowledge about both, you should frame your plan for cracking AIBE Exam. With determination and hard work, you can pass AIBE Exam in your first attempt.

  • Jul 8, 2026, 16:30 IST

    AIBE 21 Final Answer Key 2026: Certification

    Success in the AIBE 21 test entitles a person with the legal Certificate of Practice (CoP). The Certificate of Practice is the compulsory document that every individual must obtain to be able to practice law and advocate in any court of law within India. Failure to possess a valid CoP results in cancellation of provisional enrollment in the state bar association.

  • Jul 8, 2026, 16:10 IST

    AIBE 21 Final Answer Key 2026: Validity of Provisional Enrollment

    The law graduates are provided with two years of provisional registration period from their respective State Bar Councils to appear for the national bar exam. Being a part of AIBE 21 is included in this timeframe. The individuals, if successful, will be able to easily switch from their provisional state registration to permanent registration without any hindrances.

  • Jul 8, 2026, 15:40 IST

    AIBE 21 Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Final Answer Key Releasing Soon

    The final answer key for AIBE 21 will be releasing anytime soon now after considering all valid objections and making the necessary adjustments.

     

  • Jul 8, 2026, 15:15 IST

    AIBE 21 Final Answer Key 2026 LIVE: How many marks are required to qualify AIBE Exam?

    For becoming eligible for appearing in the AIBE examination in 2026, the general/OBC category students generally have to obtain a minimum of 40% to 45% out of 100 marks. On the other hand, for SC/ST/PwD candidates, the requirement is of a minimum of 35% to 40%.

     

  • Jul 8, 2026, 14:43 IST

    AIBE 21 Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Can I practice in court without clearing AIBE Exam?

    Not at all. According to the BCI regulations, one cannot practice in the court unless they have the certificate of practice. This certificate of practice shall be provided only to the people who pass the AIBE Exam.

  • Jul 8, 2026, 14:00 IST

    AIBE 21 Answer Key Date 2026: Key Dates

    EventDates
    AIBE 21 exam day 2026 07-June-2026
    AIBE 21 answer key (Provisional) 10-June-2026
    Objection Window opens 10-June-2026
    Objection Window closes 17-June-2026
    Release of AIBE 21 final answer key 04-July-2026 (tentative)
    Declaration of AIBE 21 results 08-July-2026 (tentative)
  • Jul 8, 2026, 13:28 IST

    AIBE 21 Final Answer Key 2026 LIVE: When Will AIBE 22 Registration Begin?

    AIBE 22 application form is set to be made available in September 2026 after a notification. Those who are eligible can make use of the application form on the website allindiabarexamination.com. It seems that the registration will continue for one month.

  • Jul 8, 2026, 13:25 IST

    AIBE 21 Final Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Marking Scheme

    Candidates can check the table below to calculate their marks using the provisional answer key

    ParticularsDetails
    Negative Marking No
    Number of questions 100
    Marks per question  1
    Total Marks 100
     
  • Jul 8, 2026, 13:19 IST

    AIBE 21 Final Answer Key 2026 LIVE: What are the AIBE 21 passing marks for SC ST category?

    Candidates belonging to the SC/ST category need to score 37 marks out of 100 in order to qualify for taking the bar exam as per the AIBE 21 passing marks criteria.

  • Jul 8, 2026, 12:54 IST

    AIBE 21 Final Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Level of difficulty

    The candidates who gave the AIBE 21 Exam have expressed that the paper was of moderate difficulty level. The candidates should make proper preparation in order to pass the exam in one attempt.

     

  • Jul 8, 2026, 12:44 IST

    AIBE 21 Final Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Details Mentioned

    Candidates must check the details mentioned on the AIBE 2026 scorecard

    • Name
    • Enrollment number
    • Result status
    • Name of father/husband
    • Roll number
    • Photograph
    • Signature
  • Jul 8, 2026, 12:33 IST

    AIBE 21 Final Answer Key 2026 PDF: How to download?

    Steps to download the AIBE answer key 2026 PDF

    • Visit allindiabarexamination.com.
    • Find the link to the AIBE 21 answer key PDF.
    • To download the answer key of AIBE 21 2026, click on the link.
    • Search the answer key of Set A, B, C, D as per your set.
  • Jul 8, 2026, 12:25 IST

    AIBE 21 Final Answer Key 2026: How to calculate marks using AIBE Answer Key 2026?

    To calculate, candidates have to download the AIBE Answer Key 2026. Mark down the correct answers. Check the AIBE Marking Scheme below

    ParticularsDetails
    Negative Marking No
    Number of questions 100
    Marks per question  1
    Total Marks 100
  • Jul 8, 2026, 12:20 IST

    AIBE 21 Final Answer Key 2026 LIVE: What happens if one fails the AIBE exam?

    The candidate will not get the Certificate of Practice if he/she fails in the AIBE exam. Nevertheless, the candidate is eligible to appear in the exam again in the next session.

  • Jul 8, 2026, 12:18 IST

    AIBE 21 Final Answer Key 2026: When is the AIBE 21 result releasing?

    The AIBE 21 Result 2026 will soon be released by the BCI at allindiabarexamination.com. The candidates can then verify their result from the official site after its release.

  • Jul 8, 2026, 12:17 IST

    AIBE 21 Final Answer Key 2026: How to crack AIBE Exam in first attempt?

    For a person who is appearing for AIBE Exam, it becomes necessary that he understands the syllabus and pattern of the exam in detail. After getting an idea about both, he must chalk out a strategy to clear the exam. With dedication and regular practice, clearing AIBE Exam in first attempt is not difficult.

  • Jul 8, 2026, 12:16 IST

    AIBE 21 Final Answer Key 2026: How many marks are required to qualify AIBE Exam?

    For becoming eligible for appearing in the AIBE examination in 2026, the general/OBC category students generally have to obtain a minimum of 40% to 45% out of 100 marks. On the other hand, for SC/ST/PwD candidates, the requirement is of a minimum of 35% to 40%.

  • Jul 8, 2026, 12:13 IST

    AIBE 21 Final Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Details Mentioned on Scorecard

    Candidates must check the details mentioned on the AIBE 2026 scorecard

    • Name
    • Enrollment number
    • Result status
    • Name of father/husband
    • Roll number
    • Photograph
    • Signature
  • Jul 8, 2026, 12:12 IST

    AIBE 21 Final Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Will BCI release AIBE Final Answer Key in offline mode?

    Candidates should remember that the AIBE Answer Key 2026 is not going to be released in the offline mode. The candidates need to go to the official website in order to download the answer key.

  • Jul 8, 2026, 12:11 IST

    AIBE 21 Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Final Answer Key Releasing anytime soon

    The final answer key for AIBE 21 will be releasing anytime soon now after considering all valid objections and making the necessary adjustments.

     

Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Executive - Editorial

Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.

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