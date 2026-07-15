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AIBE 21 Result 2026 LIVE: BCI XXI Exam Result Expected Today; Check Qualifying Status at allindiabarexamination.com

Siddhi Sharma
By Siddhi Sharma
Jul 17, 2026, 14:24 IST

AIBE 21 Result 2026: The Bar Council of India is expected to release the AIBE 21 results today on allindiabarexamination.com. As a qualifying exam with no dropped questions, candidates require 45% (General/OBC) or 40% (SC/ST/PwD) to pass. Qualifying graduates will secure their mandatory Certificate of Practice to legally argue cases.

AIBE 21 Result 2026
AIBE 21 Result 2026

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The BCI is expected to announce the AIBE 21 results today.
  • General candidates require 45 marks, while SC/ST candidates need 40 marks.
  • Passing the exam secures the mandatory Certificate of Practice for lawyers.

AIBE 21 Result 2026: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has officially stated that the AIBE 21 (XXI) Results are expected to be released today. This comes after the release of the final answer key for the exam on July 10, which, interestingly, had no questions pulled out from the question paper. This means that the BCI has almost completed the administrative process for the candidate scorecards. Since this is not a rank-based test but a certification-based exam, there is a minimum percentage of score that one needs to obtain for clearing the exam. The general and OBC candidates must obtain 45% marks (45/100 marks), whereas SC, ST, and PwD candidates require 40% marks (40/100 marks).

Once the results website gets activated, you can easily find out whether you have qualified or not by simply logging into your profile through allindiabarexamination.com with your roll number and date of birth. Passing in this exam ensures you the Certificate of Practice (CoP).

AIBE 21 Result 2026: Qualifying Marks & Cutoff

The reason being that AIBE is a qualifying exam and is not at all an exam based on ranking, you just need to clear the minimum percentage for passing in it. Also, since there have been no question eliminations done from the final answer key, the cutoffs will be:

Category

Minimum Passing Percentage

Required Marks (Out of 100)

General / OBC

45%

45

SC / ST / PwD

40%

40

What Happens After the Result?

Passing the AIBE 21 examination marks the final stage in earning the Certificate of Practice (CoP). The Certificate of Practice is the mandatory document that authorizes law graduates to practice and argue cases before all Indian courts and tribunals. The CoP status gets digitally verified in the official mobile application of AIBESCOPE, which takes place within 3-4 weeks after the results are declared. Physical certificates shall be released in three to five months from the respective State Bar Councils. Candidates who fail this cycle are not under any penalty and can register themselves for the next cycle without any difficulty.


LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Jul 17, 2026, 14:24 IST

    AIBE 21 Result 2026: Login Credentials

    To access the individual evaluation summary, candidates need to supply specific credentials in the portal window. The required inputs include the AIBE XXI roll number or registration ID along with the candidate's date of birth. Entering the date of birth in the precise format designated by the portal interface prevents authentication errors. Candidates who misplaced their registration documents should locate their admit cards to avoid delays during verification.

  • Jul 17, 2026, 13:52 IST

    AIBE 21 Result 2026: Category-wise summary of AIBE 20

    Category WiseAppearedQualifiedNot Qualified
    Other than PwDPwDTotal
    Unreserved 125092 89545 566 90111 34979
    Other Backward Class 82661 53058 455 53513 29148
    Scheduled Caste 35850 25120 170 25290 10559
    Scheduled Tribe 8365 5453 19 5472 2893
    Total251968173176121017438677579
  • Jul 17, 2026, 12:41 IST

    AIBE 20 Result 2026: How To Download Result?

    Visit the official website.

    On the homepage, click on “Login”.

    Enter your login id, password and click on “Login”.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Download and save it for future reference. 


  • Jul 17, 2026, 11:22 IST

    AIBE 21 Result 2026: When Will BCI Announce AIBE 21 Results?

    Students will be able to download their scorecard soon, possibly today or July 18, 2026. 

  • Jul 17, 2026, 09:48 IST

    AIBE 21 Result 2026: What After Result?

    Candidates who pass the AIBE 21 examination will be provided the Certificate of Practice (CoP), allowing them to practice law in courts and tribunals across India. 

  • Jul 17, 2026, 09:00 IST

    AIBE 21 Result 2026: Result Out Today

    The AIBE 21 result will most likely be released today, July 17, 2026. 

  • Jul 17, 2026, 08:30 IST

    AIBE 21 Result 2026 Live: Qualifying Cut-Off

    Candidates belonging to General/OBC must secure 45 per cent, while rest are required to secure 40 per cent. 

  • Jul 16, 2026, 21:00 IST

    AIBE 21 Result 2026: Results to be Announced Online

    The AIBE 21 result will be declared online soon. Once released, students can check their individual qualifying status and the overall pass percentage and other details. The link to check the result will be available on the official website allindiabarexamination.com.

     

  • Jul 16, 2026, 20:00 IST

    AIBE 21 Result 2026: Category-wise summary of AIBE 20

    Check below the category-wise performance of candidates in theirb AIBE 20 exams.

    Category Wise

    Appeared

    Qualified

    Not Qualified

    Other than PwD

    PwD

    Total

    Unreserved

    125092

    89545

    566

    90111

    34979

    Other Backward Class

    82661

    53058

    455

    53513

    29148

    Scheduled Caste

    35850

    25120

    170

    25290

    10559

    Scheduled Tribe

    8365

    5453

    19

    5472

    2893

    Total

    251968

    173176

    1210

    174386

    77579
  • Jul 16, 2026, 19:00 IST

    AIBE 21 Result 2026: Official Website to Check Results

    AIBE 21 exam result is likely to be announced in the coming days. Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready with them to check the result and download the marksheets. AIBE 21 result 2026 wilkl be available online at allindiabarexamination.com.

     

  • Jul 16, 2026, 18:00 IST

    AIBE Result 2026: Importance of Certificate of Practice

    By appearing successfully in the All India Bar Examination, an advocate gets the eligibility to be awarded with the Certificate of Practice. It works as the legal barrier structure required for arguing in the Indian courts. Under the set rules, advocates who are admitted provisionally have only three years to pass this national standard. Not being able to pass in three years results in stopping them from practicing law.

  • Jul 16, 2026, 17:13 IST

    AIBE Result 2026: Negative Marking in AIBE exam?

    Candidates must note that there is no negative marking in the AIBE 21 exam. Marks will be deducted for only incorrect responses marked by a candidate.

     

  • Jul 16, 2026, 16:45 IST

    AIBE Result 2026: What if i Fail in Exam

    Candidates who are not able to secure the qualifying marks will not get the COP certificate and will have to appear for the AIBE 21 exam next year. AIBE will not permanently disqualify candidates who fail in the examination.

     

  • Jul 16, 2026, 16:00 IST

    AIBE Result 2026: What After Results

    After passing the AIBE exam candidates become eligible to get the Certificate of Practice and they can legally practise law in India. The digital Certificate of Practice (COP) is issued within 3 to 4 weeks after the results and the physical certificate is given by the State Bar Council within four to five months.

     

  • Jul 16, 2026, 15:30 IST

    AIBE 21 Result 2026: Category-wise summary of AIBE 20

    Check below the category-wise performance of candidates in theirb AIBE 20 exams.

    Category WiseAppearedQualifiedNot Qualified
    Other than PwDPwDTotal
    Unreserved 125092 89545 566 90111 34979
    Other Backward Class 82661 53058 455 53513 29148
    Scheduled Caste 35850 25120 170 25290 10559
    Scheduled Tribe 8365 5453 19 5472 2893
    Total251968173176121017438677579

     

  • Jul 16, 2026, 15:00 IST

    AIBE 21 Result 2026: OMR Rechecking Process Window

    Candidates who narrowly miss out on passing marks can opt for physical OMR rechecking. The Bar Council will notify the specialised link and application dates shortly after publication. Candidates will need to log into the portal and pay a nominal processing fee to request a review. The rechecking process double-checks calculation accuracy but does not re-evaluate the legal interpretation of answers.

     

  • Jul 16, 2026, 14:26 IST

    AIBE 21 Result 2026 LIVE: Login Credentials

    To access the individual evaluation summary, candidates need to supply specific credentials in the portal window. The required inputs include the AIBE XXI roll number or registration ID along with the candidate's date of birth. Entering the date of birth in the precise format designated by the portal interface prevents authentication errors. Candidates who misplaced their registration documents should locate their admit cards to avoid delays during verification.

     

  • Jul 16, 2026, 13:37 IST

    AIBE 21 Result 2026 LIVE: Steps To Download The Scorecard

    The first step should be to visit the official website of the Bar Council at allindiabarexamination.com.
    Afterward, find the download result notification link on the homepage.
    Click on the link “AIBE XXI Result 2026” that is meant for downloading results.
    Enter your examination roll number along with the password.
    After verifying your details, you will have to click on the “submit” button.
    Your score card will get downloaded after that.

  • Jul 16, 2026, 12:50 IST

    AIBE 21 Result 2026: Details to Verify on the Scorecard

    Upon successfully pulling up the digital document, candidates must cross-check structural information carefully. The text displays full candidate names, roll numbers, enrollment IDs, photographs, and clear qualifying designations. Make sure that the structural details match your official law graduation certificates perfectly. In case of typo errors or misaligned pictures, candidates must prompt the BCI cell for rapid corrections.

  • Jul 16, 2026, 12:30 IST

    AIBE 21 Result 2026 LIVE: Final Answer Key

    The preparation of the final scoring depends entirely on the final answer key that was issued on July 10. The BCI prepared the answer key sets after analyzing the difficulties experienced by the candidates in mid-June. The legal team manually verified the complaints prior to issuing the final matrix. Since the final answer key has already been issued, BCI will not respond to any further queries.

     

  • Jul 16, 2026, 12:00 IST

    AIBE 21 Result 2026: Understanding the Final Answer Key Basis

    The final score compilation depends strictly on the final answer key published on July 10. BCI established the answer sets after assessing initial candidate challenges raised in mid-June. Legal experts manually reviewed the claims before locking down the definitive matrix. Because this final key has been published, BCI will not entertain additional emails or challenges regarding question discrepancies.

     

  • Jul 16, 2026, 11:40 IST

    AIBE 21 Result 2026 LIVE: Login Credentials

    To access the individual evaluation summary, candidates need to supply specific credentials in the portal window. The required inputs include the AIBE XXI roll number or registration ID along with the candidate's date of birth. Entering the date of birth in the precise format designated by the portal interface prevents authentication errors. Candidates who misplaced their registration documents should locate their admit cards to avoid delays during verification.

     

  • Jul 16, 2026, 11:10 IST

    AIBE 21 Result 2026: Check Gender Wise Performance in AIBE 20

    The Gender-wise performance of students in AIBE 20 examination in December 2025 is given below

    Gender Wise

    Appeared

    Qualified

    Not-Qualified

    Male

    165613

    113063

    52547

    Female

    86336

    61310

    25026

    Transgender

    19

    13

    6

    Total

    251968

    174386

    77579
  • Jul 16, 2026, 10:44 IST

    AIBE 21 Result 2026: OMR Rechecking

    Those candidates that fall just shy of getting through with their pass marks are eligible to apply for the OMR recheck by physical means. The bar council will inform the specific link and application period after the release of the results. All applicants have to login on the portal and make a small payment as a processing fee. Rechecking ensures that all calculations are done accurately. 

  • Jul 16, 2026, 09:44 IST

    AIBE 21 Result 2026 LIVE: How Many Students Are Expected To Pass This Year?

    Last year, 2,51,968 candidates had appeared for the AIBE 21 examination, of which, 77,579 were deemed unqualified and 1,74,386 had passed. Considering the competitive nature of the examination and past year trend, students can expect the number of students passing this year the same as last year. 

  • Jul 16, 2026, 09:26 IST

    AIBE Result 2026: What if i Fail in Exam

    Candidates who are not able to secure the qualifying marks will not get the COP certificate and will have to appear for the AIBE 21 exam next year. AIBE will not permanently disqualify candidates who fail in the examination.

  • Jul 16, 2026, 09:09 IST

    AIBE Result 2026: Negative Marking in AIBE exam?

    Candidates must note that there is no negative marking in the AIBE 21 exam. Marks will be deducted for only incorrect responses marked by a candidate.

  • Jul 16, 2026, 08:49 IST

    AIBE Result 2026: What After Results

    After passing the AIBE exam candidates become eligible to get the Certificate of Practice and they can legally practise law in India. The digital Certificate of Practice (COP) is issued within 3 to 4 weeks after the results and the physical certificate is given by the State Bar Council within four to five months.

  • Jul 16, 2026, 07:21 IST

    AIBE 21 Result 2026: Official Website to Check Results

    AIBE 21 exam result is likely to be announced in the coming days. Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready with them to check the result and download the marksheets. AIBE 21 result 2026 wilkl be available online at allindiabarexamination.com. 

  • Jul 16, 2026, 07:19 IST

    AIBE 21 Result 2026: Category-wise summary of AIBE 20

    Check below the category-wise performance of candidates in theirb AIBE 20 exams.

    Category WiseAppearedQualifiedNot Qualified
    Other than PwDPwDTotal
    Unreserved 125092 89545 566 90111 34979
    Other Backward Class 82661 53058 455 53513 29148
    Scheduled Caste 35850 25120 170 25290 10559
    Scheduled Tribe 8365 5453 19 5472 2893
    Total251968173176121017438677579
  • Jul 16, 2026, 07:03 IST

    AIBE 21 Result 2026: State-Wise Data from December 2025

    The AIBE 20 exam result was announced on January 7, 2026. Candidates can check the state-wise performance of candidates below

    Enrolled withAppearedQualifiedNot-qualified
    Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh 5410 2927 2483
    Bar Council of Assam 2076 1262 814
    Bar Council of Chhattisgarh 2663 1100 1563
    Bar Council of Delhi 18371 14431 3940
    Bar Council of Gujarat 13152 6008 7144
    Bar Council of Himachal Pradesh 789 594 195
    Bar Council of Karnataka 9600 5441 4159
    Bar Council of Kerala 3649 2841 808
    Bar Council of Madhya Pradesh 11393 6617 4776
    Bar Council of Maharashtra & Goa 20331 14105 6225
    Bar Council of Manipur 154 96 58
    Bar Council of Punjab & Haryana 10721 8510 2211
    Bar Council of Rajasthan 13985 8014 5971
    Bar Council of Tamil Nadu & Puducherry 8385 7252 1133
    Bar Council of Telangana 2841 1560 1281
    Bar Council of Tripura 123 70 53
    Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh 32611 23911 8699
    Bar Council of Uttarakhand 2711 1578 1132
    Bar Council of West Bengal 4056 2997 1059
    Bihar State Bar Council 5142 3245 1897
    High Court of Jammu & Kashmir 688 582 106
    High Court of Meghalaya 183 143 40
    Jharkhand State Bar Council 1835 912 923
    Odisha State Bar Council 2060 1528 532
    Undertaking Candidates 79039 58662 20377
    Total25196817438677579
  • Jul 16, 2026, 06:49 IST

    AIBE 21 Result 2026: Check Gender Wise Performance in AIBE 20

    The Gender-wise performance of students in AIBE 20 examination in December 2025 is given below

    Gender WiseAppearedQualifiedNot-Qualified
    Male 165613 113063 52547
    Female 86336 61310 25026
    Transgender 19 13 6
    Total25196817438677579
  • Jul 16, 2026, 06:34 IST

    AIBE 21 Result 2026: Results to be Announced Online

    The AIBE 21 result will be declared online soon. Once released, students can check their individual qualifying status and the overall pass percentage and other details. The link to check the result will be available on the official website allindiabarexamination.com. 

  • Jul 16, 2026, 06:10 IST

    AIBE 21 Result 2026: When will BCI Announce Results?

    Since the AIBE 21 Final answer key has already been issued, candidates now eagerly await the announcement of the results. Candidates who have appeared for the exams are advised to keep visiting the official website to check the result and download the marksheets online. 

  • Jul 15, 2026, 21:15 IST

    AIBE 21 Result 2026: OMR Rechecking Process Window

    Candidates who narrowly miss out on passing marks can opt for physical OMR rechecking. The Bar Council will notify the specialised link and application dates shortly after publication. Candidates will need to log into the portal and pay a nominal processing fee to request a review. The rechecking process double-checks calculation accuracy but does not re-evaluate the legal interpretation of answers.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 20:15 IST

    AIBE 21 Result 2026: Digital vs. Physical Certificate Issuance

    After the results come out, a digital copy of the Certificate of Practice becomes available through the AIBESCOPE app. This whole process takes about three to four weeks after the results are declared. Advocates can print the digital certificate to use temporarily in court proceedings. It takes more time for the physical certificates because they are shipped to regional State Bar Councils in three to five months.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 19:15 IST

    AIBE 21 Result 2026: No Changes in Passing Marks

    From the latest input received in the final answer key that came last week, there were no questions that got dropped from the monitoring cell. The absence of such dropped questions implies that the marking scheme will be done from a total of 100 marks. Therefore, the category-wise minimum qualifying marks will not be adjusted in any way.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 18:15 IST

    AIBE 21 Result 2026: How to Retrieve Lost Registration Passwords

    Examinees who have forgotten their log-in passwords can use the retrieval tool on the website. The "Forgot Password" tab requires the candidate's registered mobile number and email ID. The system validates the inputs and sends an automated reset link or temporary access pass code. This feature helps prevent candidates from getting locked out of the portal on result day.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 17:15 IST

    AIBE 21 Result 2026: Avoid Using External PDF Download

    During major result rollouts, malicious websites often host fake result download links. These external mirrors can compromise personal data or install malware on your device. Candidates should only rely on the official BCI channels: allindiabarexamination.com or barcouncilofindia.org. Valid scorecards will never be hosted on unverified cloud storage folders or public file-sharing forums.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 16:15 IST

    AIBE 21 Result 2026: Understanding the Final Answer Key Basis

    The final score compilation depends strictly on the final answer key published on July 10. BCI established the answer sets after assessing initial candidate challenges raised in mid-June. Legal experts manually reviewed the claims before locking down the definitive matrix. Because this final key has been published, BCI will not entertain additional emails or challenges regarding question discrepancies.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 15:53 IST

    AIBE 21 Result 2026 LIVE: Login Credentials

    To access the individual evaluation summary, candidates need to supply specific credentials in the portal window. The required inputs include the AIBE XXI roll number or registration ID along with the candidate's date of birth. Entering the date of birth in the precise format designated by the portal interface prevents authentication errors. Candidates who misplaced their registration documents should locate their admit cards to avoid delays during verification.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 14:49 IST

    AIBE 21 Result 2026 LIVE: Importance of Certificate

    Passing the All India Bar Examination gives candidates the right to receive the Certificate of Practice. The CoP acts as the structural legal shield necessary to argue matters inside Indian courtrooms. As per the guidelines, advocates enrolled provisionally have a tight three-year window to clear this national benchmark.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 14:24 IST

    AIBE 21 Result 2026 LIVE: Steps To Download The Scorecard

    1. The first step should be to visit the official website of the Bar Council at allindiabarexamination.com.
    2. Afterward, find the download result notification link on the homepage.
    3. Click on the link “AIBE XXI Result 2026” that is meant for downloading results.
    4. Enter your examination roll number along with the password.
    5. After verifying your details, you will have to click on the “submit” button.
    6. Your score card will get downloaded after that.
  • Jul 15, 2026, 14:03 IST

    AIBE 21 Result 2026 LIVE: Final Answer Key

    The preparation of the final scoring depends entirely on the final answer key that was issued on July 10. The BCI prepared the answer key sets after analyzing the difficulties experienced by the candidates in mid-June. The legal team manually verified the complaints prior to issuing the final matrix. Since the final answer key has already been issued, BCI will not respond to any further queries.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 13:33 IST

    AIBE 21 Result 2026: Negative Marking

    The structure of the All India Bar Examination favors candidates with no negative marking. Incorrect choices or blank spots do not result in penalty subtractions from the aggregate score. This model encourages law graduates to attempt every single question across the multiple-choice paper. It also keeps the raw scoring straightforward, directly matching the number of correct responses.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 13:22 IST

    AIBE 21 Result 2026: Steps to Check

    Candidates can follow these steps to check their result:

    1. Visit the official AIBE website at allindiabarexamination.com
    2. Click on “AIBE 21 Result 2026” link
    3. Enter your registration number and password to submit 
    4. AIBE 21 Result 2026 will appear
    5. Download the scorecard for future reference
  • Jul 15, 2026, 13:15 IST

    AIBE 21 Result 2026 LIVE: Official Website to Download Scorecard

    The official website from where one can download their scorecards is allindiabarexamination.com. The BCI has warned aspirants not to use any other third-party websites that claim to give a direct download of the PDF mirror of the scorecards.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 13:01 IST

    AIBE 21 Result 2026 LIVE: Login Credentials Required

    The steps for getting an evaluation report of the candidate involve providing the credentials as per the requirements in the login window of the portal. These credentials include the AIBE XXI roll number or the registration ID together with the candidate’s date of birth.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 12:29 IST

    AIBE 21 Result 2026: Details Mentioned in Scorecard

    The AIBE result 2026 will carry the following details in the online scorecard:

    • Candidate Name
    • Roll Number
    • Enrolment Number
    • Application Number
    • Category
    • Marks Obtained
    • Qualifying Status
    • Examination Name
  • Jul 15, 2026, 11:57 IST

    AIBE 21 Result 2026: No Negative Marking

    The format of All India Bar Exam gives an advantage to those who do not have any negative markings. Incorrect answers or even blanks would not mean that marks would be deducted from their overall total score. This format inspires the law graduates to answer all the questions of the multiple choice question paper.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 11:15 IST

    AIBE 21 Result 2026: E-mail Notifications to Candidates

    To assist candidates during heavy web traffic, BCI will send direct confirmation emails. These automatic notifications target the email IDs provided during the early registration phase. While these alerts confirm your qualifying status, they do not replace the formal scorecard PDF. Candidates must still log into the system to secure their official scorecards for verification. 

  • Jul 15, 2026, 10:40 IST

    AIBE 21 Result 2026: Negative Marking

    The structure of the All India Bar Examination favors candidates with no negative marking. Incorrect choices or blank spots do not result in penalty subtractions from the aggregate score. This model encourages law graduates to attempt every single question across the multiple-choice paper. It also keeps the raw scoring straightforward, directly matching the number of correct responses. 

  • Jul 15, 2026, 10:19 IST

    AIBE 21 Result 2026: OMR Rechecking Process Window

    If the applicants do not qualify for the passing score marginally, then they may apply for physical OMR rechecking. After releasing the results, the Bar Council will inform about the particular link and deadlines for application shortly. The applicants will have to login to the portal and make a processing fee payment to make the request. The physical OMR checking ensures the correctness of calculations. 

  • Jul 15, 2026, 10:17 IST

    AIBE 21 Result 2026: Previous Exam Gender Trends

    The information obtained from the last AIBE session reflects the usual pattern for the distribution of overall qualifications in law. In the particular case, approximately 1,65,613 males appeared for the exam, out of which 1,13,063 were successful in clearing the test. On the other hand, there were 86,336 female candidates, out of which 61,310 candidates passed the test. The transgender category included 19 candidates. 

  • Jul 15, 2026, 10:00 IST

    AIBE 21 Result 2026: No Negative Marking

    The format of All India Bar Exam gives an advantage to those who do not have any negative markings. Incorrect answers or even blanks would not mean that marks would be deducted from their overall total score. This format inspires the law graduates to answer all the questions of the multiple choice question paper. 

  • Jul 15, 2026, 09:40 IST

    AIBE 21 Result 2026: OMR Rechecking Process Window

    Students who fail to make the mark required can go for physical recheck through the OMR method. This will be communicated to the special website and the dates by the Bar Council immediately after the publication. Students will have to login into the website and pay a small fee to get their papers rechecked. However, the recheck will just focus on the calculation aspect.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 09:20 IST

    AIBE 21 Result 2026 LIVE: Final Answer Key

    The preparation of the final scoring depends entirely on the final answer key that was issued on July 10. The BCI prepared the answer key sets after analyzing the difficulties experienced by the candidates in mid-June. The legal team manually verified the complaints prior to issuing the final matrix. Since the final answer key has already been issued, BCI will not respond to any further queries.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 08:55 IST

    AIBE 21 Result 2026 LIVE: Digital vs. Physical Certificate

    Once results clear, a digital copy of the Certificate of Practice rolls out via the AIBESCOPE app. This online deployment takes roughly three to four weeks from the initial result declaration date. Advocates can print this electronic document to temporarily present it before courts. The physical, high-security certificates take longer, generally taking three to five months to ship directly to regional State Bar Councils.

     

    AIBE 21 Result 2026 LIVE: 

  • Jul 15, 2026, 08:22 IST

    AIBE 21 Result 2026 LIVE: Importance of Certificate

    Passing the All India Bar Examination gives candidates the right to receive the Certificate of Practice. The CoP acts as the structural legal shield necessary to argue matters inside Indian courtrooms. As per the guidelines, advocates enrolled provisionally have a tight three-year window to clear this national benchmark. Failing to pass within three years suspends their active rights to practice law until the test is cleared. 

  • Jul 15, 2026, 08:02 IST

    AIBE 21 Result 2026 LIVE: Steps To Download The Scorecard

    • The first step should be to visit the official website of the Bar Council at allindiabarexamination.com.
    • Afterward, find the download result notification link on the homepage.
    • Click on the link “AIBE XXI Result 2026” that is meant for downloading results.
    • Enter your examination roll number along with the password.
    • After verifying your details, you will have to click on the “submit” button.
    • Your score card will get downloaded after that.
  • Jul 15, 2026, 07:59 IST

    AIBE 21 Result 2026 LIVE: Login Credentials

    The steps for getting an evaluation report of the candidate involve providing the credentials as per the requirements in the login window of the portal. These credentials include either the AIBE XXI roll number or the registration ID together with the candidate’s date of birth. The date of birth will have to be entered in a proper format as specified in the portal login window. This avoids any error while authenticating.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 07:56 IST

    AIBE 21 Result 2026 LIVE: Passing Percentages

    According to Bar Council of India, there are set cut-off scores to clear the All India Bar Exam. The General and OBC category law graduates have to get at least 45% marks while those falling under the category of SC, ST, and disability criteria need to get at least 40% marks. This exam acts as a qualifying benchmark test where no merit listing is available.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 07:54 IST

    AIBE 21 Result 2026 LIVE: Official Website

    The official website from where one can download their scorecards is allindiabarexamination.com. The BCI has warned aspirants not to use any other third-party websites that claim to give a direct download of the PDF mirror of the scorecards. Owing to the expected heavy traffic on the website later in the day, it may face some temporary interruptions.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 07:52 IST

    AIBE 21 Result 2026 LIVE: BCI Expected Release Result today

    Results for the AIBE 21 examination are expected to be made public today, on July 15, 2026, by the Bar Council of India. The law graduates have been eagerly awaiting the release of the link for accessing their scorecards since early morning today. It has been announced by officials from the BCI Help Desk that the scores would be posted gradually between today and July 18.

Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Executive - Editorial

Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.

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