AIBE 21 Result 2026 LIVE: BCI XXI Exam Result Expected Today; Check Qualifying Status at allindiabarexamination.com

AIBE 21 Result 2026: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has officially stated that the AIBE 21 (XXI) Results are expected to be released today. This comes after the release of the final answer key for the exam on July 10, which, interestingly, had no questions pulled out from the question paper. This means that the BCI has almost completed the administrative process for the candidate scorecards. Since this is not a rank-based test but a certification-based exam, there is a minimum percentage of score that one needs to obtain for clearing the exam. The general and OBC candidates must obtain 45% marks (45/100 marks), whereas SC, ST, and PwD candidates require 40% marks (40/100 marks).

Once the results website gets activated, you can easily find out whether you have qualified or not by simply logging into your profile through allindiabarexamination.com with your roll number and date of birth. Passing in this exam ensures you the Certificate of Practice (CoP).

AIBE 21 Result 2026: Qualifying Marks & Cutoff

The reason being that AIBE is a qualifying exam and is not at all an exam based on ranking, you just need to clear the minimum percentage for passing in it. Also, since there have been no question eliminations done from the final answer key, the cutoffs will be:

Category Minimum Passing Percentage Required Marks (Out of 100) General / OBC 45% 45 SC / ST / PwD 40% 40

What Happens After the Result?

Passing the AIBE 21 examination marks the final stage in earning the Certificate of Practice (CoP). The Certificate of Practice is the mandatory document that authorizes law graduates to practice and argue cases before all Indian courts and tribunals. The CoP status gets digitally verified in the official mobile application of AIBESCOPE, which takes place within 3-4 weeks after the results are declared. Physical certificates shall be released in three to five months from the respective State Bar Councils. Candidates who fail this cycle are not under any penalty and can register themselves for the next cycle without any difficulty.