AIBE 22 Exam Centre City List 2026 Released: BCI Announces 68 Test Cities for Bar Council Exam 22; Check Details
The Bar Council of India has released AIBE Exam Centre City List 2026 for exam. Check the 68 test cities announced for AIBE 22, exam centre details, and important updates here.
The Bar Council of India has released the AIBE XXII exam centre list 2026 for candidates appearing in the upcoming All India Bar examination. Candidates have to select their preferred exam city while completing the AIBE 22 application process. The examination will be conducted in across 68 cities in India, giving candidates multiple options to choose a centre closer to their location. The AIBE 22 exam city preference is available on the candidate portal at allindiabarexamination.com. Candidates can select and rank three cities according to their preference while filling out the application form. Read the article for more details.
How to Select Exam City for AIBE XXII 2026?
- Visit the official website at allindiabarexamination.com
- Click on the AIBE registration link
- Create on new account or log in using existing credentials
- Enter the required personal and academic details
- Find the exam centre preference section
- Select three different cities from available list of 68 cities
- Arrange the selected cities according to preference
- Check the details carefully before submitting the application form
AIBE 22 Exam Center List 2026: State Wise
Candidates can check the complete list of cities available for AIBE 22 exam centre preference in the table given below.
|
State/Region
|
Exam City
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada
|
Assam
|
Guwahati
|
Bihar
|
Patna
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Bilaspur, Raipur
|
Gujarat
|
Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Shimla
|
Jammu
|
Jammu
|
Kashmir
|
Srinagar
|
Jharkhand
|
Bokaro, Ranchi
|
Karnataka
|
Bengaluru, Dharwad
|
Kerala
|
Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur
|
Maharashtra & Goa
|
Aurangabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nanded, Panaji, Pune
|
Manipur
|
Imphal
|
Meghalaya
|
Shillong
|
Mizoram
|
Aizawl
|
New Delhi
|
New Delhi (NCR)
|
Odisha
|
Bhubaneshwar
|
Punjab & Haryana
|
Amritsar, Chandigarh, Gurugram, Hisar
|
Rajasthan
|
Jodhpur, Jaipur
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy
|
Telangana
|
Hyderabad
|
Tripura
|
Agartala
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Allahabad, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Noida, Varanasi
|
Uttarakhand
|
Dehradun, Rudrapur
|
West Bengal
|
Kolkata
AIBE XXII 2026 Exam Centre Guidelines
- Candidates appearing for AIBE XXII should keep the following instructions in mind which:
- Reach the examination centre at least one hour before the exam begins
- Carry the AIBE admit card and a valid photo ID proof
- Carry two passport size photographs
- Mobile phones and other electronic devices are not permitted in the examination centres
- Candidates can carry a copy of the Bare Act, provides it does not contain notes or comments
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