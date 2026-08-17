AIBE 22 Registration 2026 Begins on August 19th; Check Official Notice Here

AIBE 22 Registration 2026: The Bar Council of India will begin the registration process for the AIBE 22 exam on August 19, 2026. The eligible candidates, which include final-year law students without backlogs and law graduates, can submit their applications through the official website allindiabarexamination.com. The last date to complete the registration process is October 27, 2026. Candidates applying for AIBE 22 registration make sure to review the eligibility criteria and keep the required documents with you before applying to have a smooth process.

AIBE 22 2026 Registration Process

The AIBE application form link will be active online on the official website. Check out the below mentioned steps to fill out the application form

Visit the official website allindiabarexamination.com

Click on the register link

Enter the required details such as enrollment state, enrollment number, name, mobile number, etc.

Enter your personal details as required

Submit the application form

Candidate will receive the registration ID & password on your email ID and phone number

Log in again and submit the application fee

Save and keep the confirmation page.

Check Official Notice Here

Documents required to fill AIBE 22 Application Form

The list of documents required to fill AIBE 22 (XXII) Application Form is mentioned below -