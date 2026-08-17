AIBE 22 Registration 2026 Begins on August 19th; Check Official Notice Here
he All India Bar Examination AIBE 22 Registration 2026 begins on August 19, 2026. Check the official notice, registration dates, eligibility, application process, fees, and other important details here.
AIBE 22 Registration 2026: The Bar Council of India will begin the registration process for the AIBE 22 exam on August 19, 2026. The eligible candidates, which include final-year law students without backlogs and law graduates, can submit their applications through the official website allindiabarexamination.com. The last date to complete the registration process is October 27, 2026. Candidates applying for AIBE 22 registration make sure to review the eligibility criteria and keep the required documents with you before applying to have a smooth process.
AIBE 22 Registration 2026 Important Dates
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Events
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Dates
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AIBE 22 Registration Date 2026
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19 Aug ' 26 - 27 Oct ' 26
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AIBE 22 Fee Payment Date 2026
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19 Aug ' 26 - 28 Oct ' 26
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AIBE 22 Application Correction Window 2026
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28 Oct ' 26 - 30 Oct ' 26
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AIBE 22 Application Fee Payment 2026 Last Day
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30 Oct ' 26
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AIBE 22 Admit Card 2026
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14 Nov ' 26
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AIBE 22 Exam Date 2026
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29 Nov ' 26
AIBE 22 2026 Registration Process
The AIBE application form link will be active online on the official website. Check out the below mentioned steps to fill out the application form
- Visit the official website allindiabarexamination.com
- Click on the register link
- Enter the required details such as enrollment state, enrollment number, name, mobile number, etc.
- Enter your personal details as required
- Submit the application form
- Candidate will receive the registration ID & password on your email ID and phone number
- Log in again and submit the application fee
- Save and keep the confirmation page.
Documents required to fill AIBE 22 Application Form
The list of documents required to fill AIBE 22 (XXII) Application Form is mentioned below -
- Matriculation Certificate
- Intermediate/Diploma Certificate
- 3-Year/5-Year LLB Certificate
- Passport-Size Photograph
- Signature
- Advocate ID Card (if issued by State Bar Council)
- Enrollment Certificate
- Scanned photo & signature
- Category Certificate (if applicable)
- Disability Certificate (if applicable).
Complete your AIBE 22 application payment online by using debit card, credit card, net banking or offline through SBI challan. Fees for INR 3,560 for General/OBC candidates, INR 2,560 for SC/ST candidates, and INR 2,500 for candidates with 50 percent disability. Please note that these amounts include INR 60 in bank charges.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.