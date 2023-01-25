AIBE XVII (17) 2023: Bare Acts without Notes to be Allowed by BCI, Check Details Here

AIBE XVII (17) 2023: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will allow all law candidates who are appearing in the All India Bar Examination (AIBE XVII) to use Bare Acts without notes. As per the latest notification, the Bare Acts without notes are allowed in case of unavailability of Bare Acts without notes whereas Bare Acts with the least short notes will be allowed subject to the discretion of the Examiner/Invigilator.

The official notice at the official website of the Bar Council of India (BCI), the Bare Acts will only be allowed based on the discretion of the examine or invigilator. Also, the Bare Acts are the exact text of a particular enactment by the legislature, without interpretation.

In the year 2021, the BCI officially announced that the examination will not be an open book exam from the AIBE 16 exam. However, in that year the bar council took the decision to allow the use of short notes as well as comments in view of the difficulty faced by law candidates in procuring Bare Acts without short comments from the market.

AIBE 17 Exam 2023 Admit Cards

All those candidates who have successfully registered for the AIBE XVII (17) exam 2023 will be able to edit their submitted details of online AIBE admit cards latest by today, January 25, 2023. The BCI is scheduled to publish the AIBE 17 admit card on January 30, 2023.

Candidates who have applied for the exam can view and download their hall tickets from the official website - allindiabarexamination.com. The AIBE XVII 17 exam will be conducted on February 5, 2023, in offline mode. Also, the BCI conducts the All India Bar Examination to award a Certificate of Practice (COP) for candidates who clear the examination.

Details to be Edited in AIBE XVII (17) 2023 Admit Cards

It must be noted that all eligible candidates are advised to carefully examine their details before the admit cards will b issued by the authorities. Some of the details which can be edited or changed by the candidates are as follows.

Candidate’s address, pin code and parent’s name

Educational details

Uploaded documents

However, the basic information regarding the candidate’s registration as well as exam language opted and test centre choice cannot be edited once they are submitted in the form. All candidates must refer to the official website for further examination-related details.

