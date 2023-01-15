AIBE XVII (17) 2023: Registrations to Close Tomorrow, Know How to Download Admit Card Here

AIBE XVII 2023: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will close the registration process for the All India Bar Examination-XVII (AIBE XVII) 2023 tomorrow, January 16, 2023. Those candidates who are eligible and are appearing for the AIBE XVII 2023 can register themselves by filling out the admission application from the official website- allindiabarexamination.com.

According to the official notification released by the Bar Council of India (BCI) the All India Bar Examination-XVII is scheduled to be conducted on February 5, 2023.

AIBE XVII 2023 Exam Schedule

As per the recent updates, the BCI has released the exam schedule for AIBE XVII 2023. Candidates who are appearing for the AIBE XVII 2023 can go through the exam schedule given below.

Events Date Last date to apply for AIBE XVII 2023 January 16, 2023 Online Link Activation date for AIBE XVII 2023 Admit Card Verification January 21, 2023



Last date of correction in AIBE XVII 2023 Admit Card January 25, 2023 AIBE XVII 2023 Admit Card release January 30, 2023, to February 3, 2023 AIBE XVII 2023 Exam February 5, 2023

How to Apply for AIBE XVII 2023 Admit Card?

Candidates who are appearing for the AIBE-XVII 2023 and have already enrolled with the state bar council of India Can follow the below-given steps to know how to download the AIBE XVII 2023 Admit Card.

Step 1: Visit the All India Bar Council of India’s official website- allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: Click on the AIBE XVII Exam 2023 Registration tab

Step 3: Login by filling necessary details i.e. enrollment state, year of enrolment, enrolment number

Step 4: Fill the AIBE XVII application form by entering both personal and academic details

Step 5: Upload all the necessary documents mentioned in the AIBE XVII 2023 application form

Step 6: Now, select the test language as per your preference

Step 7: Submit the application form after making the payment of the registration fee

Step 8: Download the AIBE XVII 2023 application form

Step 9: Take printouts of the AIBE XVII 2023 application form for future use

