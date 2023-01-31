AIBE XVII (17) Admit Card 2023 To Release Tomorrow, Know Steps To Download, Latest Updates Here

AIBE XVII (17) Admit Card 2023 (Tomorrow): As per the revised date, the Bar Council of India (BCI) will release the admit card for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE XVII (17)) tomorrow on - February 1. Earlier, the AIBE XVII (17) 2023 admit card was scheduled to release on January 30, however, it was postponed. Moreover, those who want to get their details changed in the application form could request the BCI helpdesk to make the necessary corrections. Now, the window for changes has also been closed.

It has been mentioned on the website - “Dear Candidate, AIBE -XVII Admit cards will be available on Registration portal for downloading wef 1st February 2023 by 5 PM IST (Tentatively).” BCI will issue the AIBE XVII (17) 2023 admit card on the official websites - barcouncilofindia.org or allindiabarexamination.com. They will have to use their login credentials in order to download the AIBE XVII (17) admit card 2023.

How to Download AIBE XVII (17) Admit Card 2022-23?

The AIBE XVII admit card download link will be activated by 5 PM tomorrow - Feb 1, 2023. The candidate will can go to the AIBE official website to download the hall ticket. Also, a direct link has been provided below to download AIBE 17 admit card -

1st Step - Go to the official website of AIBE - barcouncilofindia.org or allindiabarexamination.com.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on AIBE XVII (17) admit card link.

3rd Step - The admit card of AIBE XVII will be displayed on the screen.

4th Step - Now, download the same and take a printout to carry it to the exam centre.

Important Documents to Carry Along With AIBE XVII (17) Admit Card 2023?

While going to the exam centre, candidates will have to carry any one ID card along with AIBE hall ticket. Check below the list of documents that they need to carry while going for AIBE XVII (17) exam -

Voter ID

Aadhaar Card/ Enrollment Slip

Passport

Driver's License

Advocate Enrollment ID with State Bar Council

AIBE XVII (17) Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates must reach the allotted test centre at least one hour before the commencement of the AIBE XVII exam.

They must carry their AIBE XVII (17) admit card along with one valid ID proof to the exam.

They must follow all the instructions given by the invigilator.

Candidates must wear masks and follow all safety protocols related to COVID-19.

Also, candidates will not be allowed to leave the exam hall before the prescribed time.

Also Read: Economic Survey 2023-24 LIVE Updates: Latest News by FM Nirmala Sitharaman