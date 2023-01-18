AIBE XVII (17) Registration Ends Today, Pay Application Fee Till Jan 19, Check Important Dates Here

AIBE XVII (17): As per the dates released, the Bar Council of India (BCI) will close the application submission window for AIBE XVII (17) today - January 18, 2023 by 11:59 PM. Whereas, candidates can pay the application fee for AIBE XVII (17) till January 19, 2023. It was mentioned on the official website - "Based on the request received from many candidates, the last date for Registration of AIBE is extended to 18.01.2023."

AIBE 17 admit card will be released on January 30, 2023 in online mode on the official website. As per the announced date, the AIBE XVII (17) exam will be held on February 5, 2023. The exam is conducted for law graduates who want to practice law. Qualified students are awarded a certificate from the BCI.

AIBE XVII (17) Registration - Direct Link (Available Now)

AIBE XVII (17) Dates

Events Dates Last date to apply for AIBE 17 January 18, 2023 Last date to pay fees January 19, 2023 AIBE 17 admit card verification process January 21, 2023 Last date for corrections in admit card January 25, 2023 AIBE XVII (17) admit card January 3, 2023 to February 3, 2023 AIBE XVII (17) February 5, 2023

How To Register for AIBE XVII (17) Online?

As per the examination schedule released by BCI, the last date to pay AIBE XVII application fee is January 19. Candidates willing to appear for the exam must fill up the AIBE XVII (17) application form. Go through the steps to know how to register online -

1st Step - Go to the official website - allindiabarexamination.com.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the AIBE 17 registration link.

3rd Step - Now, register by entering all the asked details.

4th Step - Login and fill out the AIBE application form, upload the necessary documents, select the test language, preferred test centre and pay the registration fee.

5th Step - Now, submit the application form and take a printout of the same.

