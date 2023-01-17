AIBE XVII (17) Registration Last Date Extended, Apply at allindiabarexamination.com till Jan 18

AIBE XVII (17): The Bar Council of India (BCI) has extended the last date of application submission for AIBE XVII (17) by two more days. Now, candidates can fill out and submit the AIBE 17 registration form by January 18, 2023. Whereas, they can pay the application fee for AIBE till January 19, 2023. The officials have only provided an extension for the application submission, and the other events will be held as per the schedule.

It has been mentioned on the official website - "Based on the request received from many candidates, the last date for Registration of AIBE is extended to 18.01.2023." As per the announced date, the AIBE XVII (17) exam will be held on February 5, 2023.

AIBE XVII (17) Registration - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Register for AIBE XVII (17) Online?

The AIBE 17 exam will be conducted in both online and offline modes. Candidates willing to appear for the exam must fill up the AIBE XVII (17) application form. Go through the steps to know how to register online -

1st Step - Go to the official website - allindiabarexamination.com.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the AIBE 17 registration link.

3rd Step - Now, register by entering all the asked details.

4th Step - Login and fill out the AIBE application form, upload the necessary documents, select the test language, preferred test centre and pay the registration fee.

5th Step - Now, submit the application form and take a printout of the same.

What After the AIBE XVII (17) Registration Window Closes?

Once the registration window closes for AIBE XVII, the officials will issue the admit card for all the registered candidates. The AIBE XVII admit card will be released on January 30, 2023. They will be able to download the same till February 3 in online mode from the official website. Also, without carrying the AIBE XVII (17) admit card, candidates will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

Also, before downloading the AIBE XVII (17) admit card, it is compulsory for candidates to upload the enrollment certificate. The exam is conducted for law graduates who want to practice law. Qualified students are awarded a certificate from the BCI.

Also Read: CLAT Counselling 2023: First Allotment List Tomorrow, Check Details Here