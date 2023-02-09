AIBE XVII (17) Revised Answer Key 2023 Releases, Get Direct Link To Download Set A, B, C, D Here

AIBE XVII (17) Revised Answer Key 2023: As per the recent updates, the Bar Council of India (BCI) has finally released the revised answer key for the All India Bar Examination XVII. Candidates can download the AIBE XVII (17) revised answer key 2023 in online mode at allindiabarexamination.com. The officials have released the revised AIBE XVII (17) answer key 2023 for all the sets - A, B, C and D in English.

Earlier, the council released the AIBE XVII (17) answer key 2023 on February 5 after conducting exam in offline mode. However, due to issues in the AIBE XVII (17) answer key 2023, the officials removed the pdf link from the website. Now, as per the official website, the BCI will be releasing the AIBE XVII result 2023 on February 20 in online mode.

AIBE XVII (17) Revised Answer Key 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Download AIBE XVII (17) Revised Answer Key 2023?

To download the revised answer key of AIBE XVII, candidates will have to visit the official website. They can go through the steps provided below to know how to download AIBE XVII (17) Revised Answer Key 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of AIBE - allindiabarexamination.com.

2nd Step - The homepage will be displayed on the screen.

3rd Step - On the homepage, click on the - Please download the Answer Key of AIBE XVII (English SET-A, SET-B, SET-C & SET-D).

4th Step - A pdf will appear on the screen for all the sets.

5th Step - Check the AIBE 17 revised answer key and download the same.

AIBE XVII (17) Result 2023

As per an official notification released, Bar Council of India (BCI) shared the information that the AIBE 17 results will also be declared for the candidates that missed the biometric attendance but managed to complete their verification in the exam hall by giving their signatures. “Candidates are requested to check your AIBE 17 results after 20th February 2023 5 pm,” said the BCI official website.

