AIBE XVII 2022: BCI Releases Syllabus of AIBE XVII (17), Check Subject-wise Syllabus Here

AIBE XVII (17) Exam 2022: As per the latest updates, the Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the AIBE XVII (17) syllabus 2022 today on 17th August. As per the notification, no new topics have been added or no subject-wise weightage has been revised in the syllabus. All topics including the topic-wise distribution of questions in AIBE XVII (17) are unchanged.

In the updated AIBE XVII syllabus, there are 19 topics/subjects from which 100 multiple-choice questions will be asked. The AIBE 2022 syllabus helps a candidate identify the topics which are needed to prepare for the All India Bar Exam (AIBE). Moreover, the AIBE syllabus XVII (17) also include the topic-wise weightage, which helps candidates prepare key topics.

AIBE XVII (17) Syllabus 2022

Topics/Subjects Number of Questions Constitutional Law 10 I.P.C (Indian Penal Code) 8 Cr. P.C (Criminal Procedure Code) 10 C.P.C (Code of Civil Procedure) 10 Evidence Act 8 Alternative Dispute Redressal including Arbitration Act 4 Family Law 8 Public Interest Litigation 4 Administrative Law 3 Professional Ethics & Cases of Professional Misconduct under BCI rules 4 Company Law 2 Environmental Law 2 Cyber Law 2 Labour and Industrial Laws 4 Law of Tort, including Motor Vehicle Act and Consumer Protection Law 5 Law related to Taxation 4 Law of Contract, Specific Relief, Property Laws, Negotiable Instrument Act 8 Land Acquisition Act 2 Intellectual Property Laws 2 Total 100

Mode of AIBE XVII (17) Exam 2022

Earlier, the council had released a tender document for AIBE XVII (17) 2022, which mentions that the exam will be held in both pen and paper format and computer-based test (CBT) mode. In all previous editions of AIBE conducted so far, the mode of the exam was offline, pen and paper format. The exam will be conducted in English and 22 vernacular languages.

AIBE XVII (17) 2022

According to the council, around 90,000 to 100,000 candidates are expected to appear in the AIBE XVII (17) 2022. This time, the exam will be held on a single day and single shift. The AIBE XVII (17) will be held in 53 cities across the country. Clearing the AIBE exam is mandatory for law graduates who wish to practice law in India.

Law Graduates Out of Practice for More than five years have to clear AIB

Recently, the council has informed the Supreme Court that any law graduate who stays out of law practice for more than five years and seeks to return to advocacy will have to clear the AIBE exam. In an affidavit filed in the top court, the bar body said it has resolved that if a person takes up a job having no connection with legal or judicial matters, then such person will have to reappear for the AIBE exam.