AIBE XVII 2023: Admit Card Out at allindiabarexamination.com, Know How to Download Here

    The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the AIBE 17 2023 Admit Card 2023 on its official website. Candidates can check and download the AIBE 17 2023 Admit Card from the official website- allindiabarexamination.com. Check complete details here

    Updated: Feb 2, 2023 12:29 IST
    AIBE XVII 2023 Admit Card Out: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the AIBE 17 2023 Admit Card 2023 in online mode. Candidates who have already registered for the AIBE XVII 2023 examination can now check and download the AIBE XVII 2023 Admit Card from the official website- allindiabarexamination.com. 

    As per the official notification available on the website, the AIBE 17 2023 exam will be held on February 5, 2023. Candidates can check the direct link given below to download the AIBE XVII 2023 Admit Card.

    AIBE XVII Admit Card 2023  - Direct Link (Click Here)

    Details will be Mentioned on the AIBE 17 Admit Card 2023

    As per the recent updates, candidates will be able to see the below-mentioned details on their AIBE XVII Admit Card 2023.

    • Name of the candidate
    • Candidates’ Roll Number
    • Name and Address of Alotted AIBE XVII 2023 Examination Centre 
    • Examination Date and Timings of AIBE XVII 2023
    • AIBE XVII 2023 Examination Reporting Time
    • AIBE XVII 2023 Exam Day Instructions or guidelines

    How to Download AIBE 17 2023 Admit Card?

    Candidates can follow the below-given steps to download the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVII Admit Card 2023.

    Step 1: Visit the official website of AIBE- allindiabarexamination.com

    Step 2: Login using the registration number and password

    Step 3: The AIBE 17 2023 Admit Card will appear on the screen

    Step 4: Download the AIBE XVII Admit Card 2023

    Step 5: Take a few printouts of the AIBE 17 2023 Admit Card for future use

    As per the recent updates, the AIBE XVII 2023 examination is being conducted as an Open Book Test on Sunday, February 5, 2023, across the various test centres in the country.

