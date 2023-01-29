AIBE XVII 2023 Admit Card (Tomorrow): Download BCI AIBE 17 Hall Ticket at barcouncilofindia.org

AIBE XVII 2023 Admit Card (Tomorrow): As per the scheduled dates, the Bar Council of India (BCI) will release the admit card for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE XVII (17)) tomorrow on - January 30. Candidates will have to visit the official websites - barcouncilofindia.org or allindiabarexamination.com to download AIBE XVII (17) 2023 admit card. They will have to use their login credentials in order to download the AIBE XVII (17) admit card 2023. As per information available on the website, AIBE 17 admit card 2023 will be available from January 30 to February 3 on the exam website.

As per the schedule released, the AIBE XVII (17) exam will be held on February 5, 2023, in pen-and-paper mode. Earlier, BCI activated the AIBE XVII admit card verification window for the candidates in case they wanted to get their details corrected. All India Bar Examination is a certification exam. All the law graduates who qualify in the exam become eligible to practice in courts across the country.

How To Download AIBE XVII (17) 2023 Admit Card?

Candidates can download the admit card of All India Bar Examination (17) in online mode from the official website. They can go through the steps provided below to know how to download the AIBE XVII (17) 2023 Admit Card -

1st Step - Go to official website of BCI - barcouncilofindia.org or allindiabarexamination.com.

2nd Step - On the homepage, open the AIBE XVII (17) admit card download link.

3rd Step - A new login window will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter the asked login credentials.

5th Step - Submit and download the AIBE 17 admit card.

Important Documents to Carry Along With AIBE XVII (17) 2023 Admit Card

AIBE XVII admit card is a mandatory document to be carried to the allotted test centre to appear for the exam. Along with the AIBE 17 admit card, candidates must also carry any of the following photo Id proofs to the test centre -

Voter ID

Aadhaar Card/ Enrollment Slip

Passport

Driver's License

Advocate Enrollment ID with State Bar Council

