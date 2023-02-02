AIBE XVII 2023 Exam On Feb 5, Check Exam Day Guidelines Here

AIBE XVII Exam 2023 To Be Held on February 5: As per the official schedule, the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 12 is going to be conducted on February 5, 2023. The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the (AIBE) 17 Admit Card 2023 today- February 2, 2023. Candidates can check and download the AIBE XVII 2023 Admit Card on the official website i.e. allindiabarexamination.com

Candidates must note that AIBE XVII admit card along with valid ID proof is the mandatory document to carry to the examination hall. Candidates appearing for the AIBE XVII 2023 Exam are required to follow all the instructions prescribed by the authorities. They can check out the AIBE XVII 2023 Exam Day Guidelines here.

AIBE XVII Admit Card- Direct Link (Available Now)

AIBE XVII 2023 Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates appearing for the AIBE XVII 2023 Exam are required to follow the exam day instructions. They can check out the prescribed exam-day guidelines here

Candidates are required to carry this admit card along with a valid ID proof to their respective examination centre. No candidate shall be permitted entry into the exam hall without admit card.

Candidates should report at their respective Examination Centre by 08:30 am

Candidates will not be allowed to enter the Examination Centre after 10:15 am

Candidates shall not be allowed to leave the examination hall before the end of the exam. They can only leave after completing the exam and handing over the Answer sheet.

All markings on the answer sheet must be with Blue/Black Ball Point Pen only. Using a pencil for marking on the answer sheet will lead to Disqualification from the exam.

Candidate must follow the instruction strictly as mentioned on the test booklet cover.

Candidates who are found to indulge in cheating/resorting or any sort of unfair means by the invigilators shall ordinarily be debarred from taking the exam.

AIBE XVII 2023 Permitted and Non-Permitted items

Candidates can check out the permitted and non-permitted items before appearing for the AIBE XVII 2023 Exam here.

Permitted Items

AIBE XVII 2023 Admit Card

BARE ACTS (without notes and comments)

Blue/Black Ball Point Pen only

Non-Permitted Items

Any sort of Electronic or Communication device such as mobile phones, laptops, smart watches, etc

Books or Notes (except BARE ACTS without notes and comments)

