AIBE XVII 2023: Registration Window Close Today, Apply at allindiabarexamination.com

    Updated: Jan 16, 2023 09:32 IST
    AIBE XVII 2023: All India Bar Examination XVII (AIBE XVII 2023) registration window to close today - January 16, 2023. Candidates set to appear for the AIBE exams and have not yet completed the registration process can visit the official website of AIBE to complete the registrations. AIBE XVII 2023 exams are scheduled to be conducted on February 5, 2023. 

    To register for the AIBE XVII (AIBE XVII 2023) examination candidates are required to visit the official website and complete the registration details through the link given. When entering the details in the registration window, candidates must make sure that they enter all the required details 

    AIBE XVII 2023 Registration link is available on the official website - allindiabarexamination.com. Candidates can also click on the AIBE 2023 registration link given here to complete the registration process. 

    AIBE XVII 2023 Registration link - Click Here

    AIBE XVII 2023 Exam Schedule

    Event

    Date

    AIBE XVII 2023 Registrations Close

    January 16, 2023

    Last date for fee payment

    January 19, 2023

    AIBE XVII 2023 Admit Card Verification

    January 21, 2023 onwards

    Last date for correction of Admit Card

    January 25, 2023

    Download AIBE 2023 Admit Card

    January 30 to February 3, 2023

    AIBE XVII 2023 Exams

    February 5, 2023

    How to apply for AIBE XVII 2023 Exams

    AIBE XVII 2023 exam application link is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps available here to complete the AIBE XVII 2023 applications.

    Step 1: Visit the AIBE official website

    Step 2: Click on the AIBE 2023 Registration link

    Step 3: Enter the details in the AIBE 2023 Registration link

    Step 4: Login using the registration details

    Step 5: Enter the details in the AIBE 2023 application form

    Step 6: Submit the AIBE 2023 application fee and click on the final submission

    AIBE XVII 2023 Exam Fee

    The AIBE 2023 XVII Exam fee has to be submitted online. Candidates applying for the exams can submit the registration fee through the link available. Candidates from the General and OBC categories are required to submit a registration fee of Rs. 3500 while students from Schedule Cate and Schedule Tribe are required to submit a registration fee of Rs. 2500.

    Exam syllabus - Click Here

    Candidates appearing for the AIBE XVII 2023 examinations must make sure that they check through the examination syllabus when preparing for the exam. 

