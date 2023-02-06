AIBE XVII 2023: Result Expected By Last Week of February, Check Details Here

AIBE XVII 2023 Result: According to some media reports, the Bar Council of India (BCI) is expected to declare the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVII 2023 result in the last week of February. Once released, candidates who have appeared for the AIBE XVII (17) 2023 examinations will be able to check and download the AIBE XVII 2023 Result through the official website- allindiabarexamination.com

As per the recent updates, the Bar Council of India (BCI) released the AIBE XVII Answer Key 2023 on Sunday, February 5, 2023, right after the completion of the AIBE XVII 2023 exam in online mode.

AIBE XVII 2023 Result - Direct Link (Available Soon)

What are the Minimum Passing Marks Required to Qualify for AIBE XVII (17) 2023?

As per the recent updates, the BCI will provide the Certificate of Practice (COP) to the candidates who have qualified for the AIBE XVII 2023 examination. However, candidates can go through the minimum passing marks required to get qualify for the AIBE XVII (17) 2023 in the table below.

Category Minimum Passing Marks Out of 100 Minimum Passing Percentage (%) General (UR) 40 40% Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) 35 35%

How to Check AIBE XVII (17) 2023 Result?

As per the recent updates, candidates who have appeared for the All India Bar Examination XVII (17) 2023 examination to practice in a court of law can follow the below-given steps to know how to download the AIBE XVII (17) Result.

Step 1: Visit AIBE's official website- allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: Click on the AIBE XVII (17) 2023 Result link available on the screen

Step 3: Login using the necessary details as asked

Step 4: Now, click on submit button

Step 5: The AIBE XVII 2023 result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the AIBE XVII 2023 result

Step 7: Take a few printouts of AIBE XVII 2023 result for future use

