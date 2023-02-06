    AIBE XVII 2023: Result Expected By Last Week of February, Check Details Here

    AIBE XVII 2023 Result:  According to some media reports, the BCI is expected to announce the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVII 2023 result in the last week of February. Once released, candidates who have appeared for the AIBE XVII 2023 exam will be able to download the result from the official website- allindiabarexamination.com. Check complete details here

    Updated: Feb 6, 2023 11:27 IST
    AIBE XVII Result 2023
    AIBE XVII Result 2023

    AIBE XVII 2023 Result: According to some media reports, the Bar Council of India (BCI) is expected to declare the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVII 2023 result in the last week of February. Once released, candidates who have appeared for the AIBE XVII (17) 2023 examinations will be able to check and download the AIBE XVII 2023 Result through the official website- allindiabarexamination.com

    As per the recent updates, the Bar Council of India (BCI) released the AIBE XVII Answer Key 2023 on Sunday, February 5, 2023, right after the completion of the AIBE XVII 2023 exam in online mode. 

    AIBE XVII 2023 Result - Direct Link (Available Soon)

    What are the Minimum Passing Marks Required to Qualify for AIBE XVII (17) 2023?

    As per the recent updates, the BCI will provide the Certificate of Practice (COP) to the candidates who have qualified for the AIBE XVII 2023 examination. However, candidates can go through the minimum passing marks required to get qualify for the AIBE XVII (17) 2023 in the table below.

    Category

    Minimum Passing Marks Out of 100

    Minimum Passing Percentage (%)

    General (UR)

    40

    40%

    Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) 

    35

    35%

    How to Check AIBE XVII (17) 2023 Result?

    As per the recent updates, candidates who have appeared for the All India Bar Examination XVII (17) 2023 examination to practice in a court of law can follow the below-given steps to know how to download the AIBE XVII (17) Result.

    Step 1: Visit AIBE's official website- allindiabarexamination.com

    Step 2: Click on the AIBE XVII (17) 2023 Result link available on the screen

    Step 3: Login using the necessary details as asked

    Step 4: Now, click on submit button

    Step 5: The AIBE XVII 2023 result will appear on the screen

    Step 6: Download the AIBE XVII 2023 result

    Step 7: Take a few printouts of AIBE XVII 2023 result for future use

    Also Read: AIBE XVII 2023: Answer Key Release at allindiabarexamination.com, Know How to Download Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories