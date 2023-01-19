AIBE XVII (17) Application Fee Payment Last Day Today, Check Details Here

AIBE XVII Fee Payment Deadline Today: As per the official schedule, the Bar Council of India (BCI) will close the fee payment window of AIBE XVII (17) today- January 19, 2023. Thus, candidates who have not paid the application fee yet must do the same on the official website i.e. allindiabarexamination.com. Without this, the registration will not be completed.

Afterward, the authorities will activate the online link verification of the AIBE admit card 2023 on January 21, 2023. However, the last date for corrections in the admit card is January 25, 2023, after which the admit cards will be released online. Candidates must upload the Enrollment Certificate mandatorily before downloading the admit card from 30th January 2023 onwards.

AIBE XVII Exam Schedule 2023

Event Date Deadline for fee payment January 19th, 2023 AIBE 17 admit card verification process January 21st, 2023 Last date for corrections in admit card January 25th, 2023, AIBE XVII (17) admit card January 30th to February 3rd, 2023 AIBE XVII (17) Exam February 5th, 2023

AIBE XVII Exam 2023

The AIBE XVII (17) exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 5, 2023. The exam will be held in both pen and paper mode and CBT mode across 53 cities in India. The exam will comprise 100 objective-type questions with a duration of 3 hours and 30 minutes.

The AIBE exam is a national-level exam conducted by the Bar Council of India (BCI) once a year. It is necessary to get a certificate of Practice (COP). It is because COP is a mandatory document for practicing law in India. It will be conducted in 22 vernacular languages apart from English i.e. Assamese, Sindhi, Tamil, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali Kannada, Kashmiri Sanskrit, Telugu, Konkani, Oriya, Punjabi, Urdu, Bodo, Santhali, Maithili, and Dogri.

