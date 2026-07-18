AIBE XXI Result 2026 OUT at allindiabarexamination.com; Direct Link to Download Scorecards here

AIBE XXI Result: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has announced the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XXI Result 2026 today, July 18, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examinations will need to check their online scorecards on the official website at allindiabarexamination.com. Students will require their user ID and password to check their results. The examination was held on June 7, 2026.

The notification on the official website reads, “The Bar Council of India (BCI) is pleased to announce that the result of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE-XXI), conducted on 07 June 2026, has been declared. Candidates who appeared in the examination may check their results by logging in to the AIBE portal using their User ID and Password.”

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