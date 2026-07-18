AIBE XXI Result 2026 OUT at allindiabarexamination.com; Direct Link to Download Scorecards here
The Bar Council of India (BCI) has announced the AIBE XXI Result 2026 today, July 18, 2026 on the official website at allindiabarexamination.com. Students will require their user ID and password to check their results.
AIBE XXI Result: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has announced the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XXI Result 2026 today, July 18, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examinations will need to check their online scorecards on the official website at allindiabarexamination.com. Students will require their user ID and password to check their results. The examination was held on June 7, 2026.
The notification on the official website reads, “The Bar Council of India (BCI) is pleased to announce that the result of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE-XXI), conducted on 07 June 2026, has been declared. Candidates who appeared in the examination may check their results by logging in to the AIBE portal using their User ID and Password.”
RELATED | AIBE XXI Result 2026 LIVE Updates
How to download AIBE 21 Result 2026 Scorecard?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check and download the AIBE 21 Result 2026 Scorecard online:
- Visit the official website at allindiabarexamination.com.
- Click on the login link.
- Enter your application number and password to submit.
- In the dashboard, click on the link to get a scorecard.
- AIBE 21 Result 2026 Scorecard will appear.
- Check your details and download for future reference.
DIRECT LINK - AIBE XXI Result 2026
Candidates are advised to keep their scorecards to appear for the following counselling rounds to seek admission.
Details Mentioned on AIBE 21 Result 2026 Scorecard
While downloading the AIBE 21 Result 2026 Scorecard online, candidates must ensure that the following details are correctly mentioned:
- Candidate's name
- Date of birth
- Roll number
- Enrolment ID
- Name of the examination
- Examination date and year
- Total marks obtained
- Qualifying status (Pass/Fail)
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.