AIBE XXII 2026 Schedule Released, Registration from August 19 at allindiabarexamination.com

AIBE XXII 2026: The Bar Council of India has issued the schedule for the AIBE 22 Examination 2026. Candidates interested in appearing for the November 2026 session exams can visit the official website of BCI to register and apply. The AIBE XXII 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on November 29, 2026. Candidates interested in appearing for the second session of the AIBE examination must visit the official website of AIBE to register and apply.

The schedule for AIBE XXII 2026 has been issued along with the results of AIBE 21. The overall pass percentage recorded for AIBE 21 is 65.92%. Students interested in appearing for the AIBE XXII examination can visit the official website to check the complete schedule.

AIBE XXII 2026 exam registration link will be available on the official website - allindiabarexamination.com. A direct link for students to apply for AIBE 22 will also be provided once the registration process begins.