AIBE XXII 2026 Schedule Released, Registration from August 19 at allindiabarexamination.com
AIBE XXII 2026 exam schedule has been released. Registrations will begin on August 19, 2026 at allindiabarexamination.com. Candidates interested in appearing for the exams are advised to visit the official website for latest updates on the next exam session.
AIBE XXII 2026: The Bar Council of India has issued the schedule for the AIBE 22 Examination 2026. Candidates interested in appearing for the November 2026 session exams can visit the official website of BCI to register and apply. The AIBE XXII 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on November 29, 2026. Candidates interested in appearing for the second session of the AIBE examination must visit the official website of AIBE to register and apply.
The schedule for AIBE XXII 2026 has been issued along with the results of AIBE 21. The overall pass percentage recorded for AIBE 21 is 65.92%. Students interested in appearing for the AIBE XXII examination can visit the official website to check the complete schedule.
AIBE XXII 2026 exam registration link will be available on the official website - allindiabarexamination.com. A direct link for students to apply for AIBE 22 will also be provided once the registration process begins.
AIBE XXII 2026 Schedule: Important Dates
The registration process for AIBE 22 will begin on August 19, 2026. Candidates can check the admit card, exam date and tentative result date below
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Activity
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Date
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Online Registration for AIBE-XXII begins
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August 19, 2026
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Online Registration for AIBE-XXII closes on
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October 27, 2026
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Last date of payment through online mode
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October 28, 2026
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Last date of correction in Registration form
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October 30, 2026
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Admit card go Live for candidates
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November 14, 2026
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Date of Examination for AIBE-XXII
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November 29, 2026
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Tentative Date of Result Declaration Between
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January 7 to 10, 2027
AIBE 22 Registration 2026: Exam Pattern
AIBE is an offline examination conducted for candidates in their final year of LLB and those who have completed their Law degree. Candidates clearing the AIBE Examination will be eligible to practice law in India. Check the exam pattern details below
- Exam Mode: Offline
- Exam duration: 3 Hours, 30 Minutes
- Number of Questions: 100
- Marking Scheme: 1 marks for each correct answer. No negative marking
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.