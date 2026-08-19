AICTE Academic Calendar 2026–27 Revised: Check New Admission Dates Here

The All India Council for Technical Education, AICTE, has updated the academic calendar for the 2026-27 session, establishing new timelines for technical and management institutions. In this revised schedule, classes for first-year technical students will officially start on August 17, 2026. The deadline for filling vacant seats and processing lateral entry admissions to the second year is September 14, 2026. Students admitted to AICTE-approved institutions for the current academic session should take note of the revised last date. The final date to get into a college through a vacant seat or as a lateral entry student joining directly in the second year is September 14, 2026 as mentioned.

AICTE revised academic calendar 2026-27: Key dates

The revised schedule puts September 14 as an important deadline for institutions and students.