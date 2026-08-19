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AICTE Academic Calendar 2026–27 Revised: Check New Admission Dates Here

Anisha Mishra
By Anisha Mishra
Last Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 15:24 IST

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has revised the academic calendar for the 2026-27 session. Check new revised dates, schedule dates, class starting dates.

AICTE Academic Calendar 2026–27 Revised: Check New Admission Dates Here
AICTE Academic Calendar 2026–27 Revised: Check New Admission Dates Here
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The All India Council for Technical Education, AICTE, has updated the academic calendar for the 2026-27 session, establishing new timelines for technical and management institutions. In this revised schedule, classes for first-year technical students will officially start on August 17, 2026. The deadline for filling vacant seats and processing lateral entry admissions to the second year is September 14, 2026. Students admitted to AICTE-approved institutions for the current academic session should take note of the revised last date. The final date to get into a college through a vacant seat or as a lateral entry student joining directly in the second year is September 14, 2026 as mentioned. 

AICTE revised academic calendar 2026-27: Key dates

The revised schedule puts September 14 as an important deadline for institutions and students.

Events

Revised date

Commencement of classes for first-year technical students

August 17, 2026

Last date for admission against notified vacant seats

September 14, 2026

Last date for newly admitted students to take lateral entry admission to second year

September 14, 2026

The revised dates are applicable to eligible students pursuing technical education as well as those admitted to management programmes covered under the AICTE framework. 

September 14 Deadline for Vacant Seats and Lateral Entry

AICTE-approved colleges are accepting students for vacant seats and lateral entry, direct admission to the second year until September 14, 2026. This is helpful for students who haven't found a seat yet or are still looking for options.

The same deadline applies to lateral entry admission directly into the second year of eligible programmes. The extension may benefit students who did not secure seats in earlier counselling rounds or are still exploring available seats at AICTE-approved institutions.

Anisha Mishra
Anisha Mishra

Executive - Editorial

Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.

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First Published: Aug 19, 2026, 15:24 IST

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