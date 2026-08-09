AICTE Mitacs 2027 Internship: Applications Open for 300 Indian Students to Study in Canada

The Mitacs Globalink Research Internship 2027 is a good chance for Indian undergraduates students who want to explore research in Canada. AICTE has invited applications for this programme and up to 300 students from India will be selected. The application process started on August 5, 2026 and students can apply till September 16, 2026. This programme helps students learn beyond the classroom and gives them a chance to work with professors and researchers at universities across Canada.

What is the Mitacs Globalink Research Internship 2027

The Mitacs Globalink Research Internship 2027 is a 12 week research programme for undergraduate students. Students who are selected will work on research projects under the guidance of faculty members at Canadian universities. The programme is open to many subjects. These include science, engineering, mathematics, humanities and social sciences. This means students from different academic backgrounds can find useful research opportunities. The Mitacs Globalink Research Internship 2027 gives students international academic exposure and helps them understand how research work is done in a global setting. It is a strong option for students who want real research experience while still completing their undergraduate degree.