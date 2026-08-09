AICTE Mitacs 2027 Internship: Applications Open for 300 Indian Students to Study in Canada
AICTE has opened applications for the Mitacs Globalink Research Internship 2027 for Indian undergraduate students. The last date to apply is September 16, 2026. Read the article for further details.
The Mitacs Globalink Research Internship 2027 is a good chance for Indian undergraduates students who want to explore research in Canada. AICTE has invited applications for this programme and up to 300 students from India will be selected. The application process started on August 5, 2026 and students can apply till September 16, 2026. This programme helps students learn beyond the classroom and gives them a chance to work with professors and researchers at universities across Canada.
What is the Mitacs Globalink Research Internship 2027
The Mitacs Globalink Research Internship 2027 is a 12 week research programme for undergraduate students. Students who are selected will work on research projects under the guidance of faculty members at Canadian universities. The programme is open to many subjects. These include science, engineering, mathematics, humanities and social sciences. This means students from different academic backgrounds can find useful research opportunities. The Mitacs Globalink Research Internship 2027 gives students international academic exposure and helps them understand how research work is done in a global setting. It is a strong option for students who want real research experience while still completing their undergraduate degree.
Who Should Apply and What are the Benefits?
The Mitacs Globalink Research Internship 2027 is fully funded. This makes it a very helpful option for students who want international research experience without paying the main costs of the programme. Selected students also get a chance to interact with researchers and experience the academic environment at Canadian universities. This exposure can help students who want to go for higher studies or build a career in research later.
Indian undergraduate students who meet the eligibility rules should consider applying for the Mitacs Globalink Research Internship 2027. Students should check all academic requirements before filling out the form. They should also keep their academic records and other required documents ready in advance. Since the selection process is competitive every detail in the application should be correct and complete. With 300 seats available for Indian students the Mitacs Globalink Research Internship 2027 can be a valuable opportunity for young students who want to grow in research and study in an international environment.
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