AICTE Opens QIP Admission 2023 Portal, Apply Till March 25

QIP Admission 2023 Application: As per the latest updates, the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE)’s chairman T G Sitharam has launched the portal of the Quality Improvement Programme (QIP) Admission 2023. Interested candidates can apply for QIP Admission 2023 till March 25, 2023. QIP will allow the faculty members of AICTE-approved institutions to pursue masters and Ph.D. Programmes from acknowledged institutes such as the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). National Institute of Technology (NIT) and Indian Institute of Management.

Talking about this, Sitharam said, "I am very happy to launch AICTE Quality Improvement Programme Admission Portal for QIP admission 2023. This portal will help thousands of faculty from AICTE-approved institutions to pursue Ph.D. / MTech/ME from IISc/IITs/NITs leading to enrichment of the teaching-learning across different institutions in India."

"In the commerce and management industry, employees have benefited from Executive MBA, hence AICTE strived to achieve easy dissemination of such a service in Education field so as to enable the concerned professionals to avail similar benefits in practice,” he added.

QIP Programme-wise Department

Particulars Number of Departments MTech or ME courses on offers in IITs 81 PhD course on offers in IITs 283 PhD courses on offer in NITs 183 MTech courses on offer in NITs 101 PhD courses on offer in all QIP center 782 PhD courses on offer in IIMs 31 MTech or ME courses on offer in all QIP center 322

QIP Admission 2023 Centers

Particulars Numbers IIT/IISC 18 (17 IIT + 1 IISC) NIT’s 18 IIM’s 4 Deemed to be University 2 Central University 4 Colleges 27 State University 13 Total 86

