    AICTE Opens QIP Admission 2023 Portal, Apply Till March 25

    AICTE has recently launched the QIP Admission 2203 Portal. Interested candidates can apply for the master, Ph.D. Programme till March 25. Check the complete details here

    Updated: Feb 27, 2023 11:28 IST
    QIP Admission 2023 portal is live now
    QIP Admission 2023 portal is live now

    QIP Admission 2023 Application: As per the latest updates, the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE)’s chairman T G Sitharam has launched the portal of the Quality Improvement Programme (QIP) Admission 2023. Interested candidates can apply for QIP Admission 2023 till March 25, 2023. QIP will allow the faculty members of AICTE-approved institutions to pursue masters and Ph.D. Programmes from acknowledged institutes such as the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). National Institute of Technology (NIT) and Indian Institute of Management.

    Talking about this, Sitharam said,  "I am very happy to launch AICTE Quality Improvement Programme Admission Portal for QIP admission 2023. This portal will help thousands of faculty from AICTE-approved institutions to pursue Ph.D. / MTech/ME from IISc/IITs/NITs leading to enrichment of the teaching-learning across different institutions in India."

    "In the commerce and management industry, employees have benefited from Executive MBA, hence AICTE strived to achieve easy dissemination of such a service in Education field so as to enable the concerned professionals to avail similar benefits in practice,” he added.

    QIP Programme-wise Department

    Particulars

    Number of Departments

    MTech or ME courses on offers in IITs

    81   

    PhD course on offers in IITs

    283

    PhD courses on offer in NITs

    183

    MTech courses on offer in NITs

    101

    PhD courses on offer in all QIP center 

    782 

    PhD courses on offer in IIMs

    31

    MTech or ME courses on offer in all QIP center

    322

    QIP Admission 2023 Centers

    Particulars

    Numbers

    IIT/IISC

    18 (17 IIT + 1 IISC)

    NIT’s

    18

    IIM’s

    4

    Deemed to be University

    Central University 

    4

    Colleges  

    27 

    State University

    13

    Total

    86

    Also Read: CUET 2023 Examination Help Centres To Be Set Up for Creating Awareness, UGC Chairman Tweets

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification