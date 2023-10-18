AICTE Revises Academic Calendar 2023-24, Check Dates Here

AICTE Academic Calendar 2023-24: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has released the revised academic calendar 2023-24 in compliance with an order of the Supreme Court in online mode. Concerned authorities can check and download the revised schedule from the official website - aicte-india.org.

As per the revised calendar, the last date for admissions into all AICTE approved institutions and affiliation by Universities is extended upto October 30, 2023. The official notice stated, “In compliance of Supreme Court order dated 13.10.2023, AICTE has revised the academic calendar for the year 2023-24 and the same has been notified on Council website www.aicte-india.org . Accordingly, the last date for admissions in all AICTE-approved institutions and affiliation with universities is extended up to 30th October, 2023”.

Earlier, the last date for admission to courses in PGDM and PGCM institutions was September 15, 2023, whereas the deadline for grant of affiliation by university was July 31, 2023.

Check the official notice here

AICTE Revised Academic Calendar 2023-24



Candidates can go through the revised academic calendar of the AICTE for the 2023-24 session in the table below:

Events Dates Last date for grant of affiliation of University/ Board October 30, 2023 Last date upto which 1st year students can be admitted against vacancies October 30, 2023 Date for lateral entry admissions to second-year courses for newly admitted students October 30, 2023 Institutions with ODL/Online programmes/ courses Last date for grant of approval to institutions offering ODL/Online courses As per UGC policy Last date for admission to courses in Open and Distance Learning/ Online Learning Mode (1st session) Date for admission to courses in Open and Distance Learning/ Online Learning Mode (2nd session)

Also Read: Panjab University Results 2023 Out For MCA 4th Sem at results.puexam.in, Get Direct Link Here

