AIIMS Delhi Opens BSc Nursing Choice Filling Window; MSc Round 1 Seat Allotment Result on August 6

AIIMS Nursing 2026: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has formally started the online choice filling process for B.Sc. (Hons) Nursing admissions 2026 along with updating the schedule for counselling for its postgraduate M.Sc. Nursing program admissions. According to the latest official statement, the allotment results of M.Sc. Nursing candidates in Round 1 are expected to be announced on August 6, 2026, through the main candidate portal at aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates who have cleared the entrance test for undergraduate and postgraduate courses can login to their individual dashboards through Registration ID, Password and Registration Unique Code (RUC).

After logging in, applicants are instructed to make their choice and priority of AIIMS institutes and specialisation. Candidates need to ensure that their selected choices are locked within the deadline as otherwise their un-submitted choices will be saved or deleted from the system according to instructions. The seat allotment process will consider their merit ranking, category position, vacancy position and choice submitted by them. Successful candidates in Round 1 need to get ready for further online seat acceptance and choice verification along with document verification.