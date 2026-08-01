AIIMS Delhi Opens BSc Nursing Choice Filling Window; MSc Round 1 Seat Allotment Result on August 6
AIIMS Nursing 2026: AIIMS New Delhi has launched the online choice-filling process for B.Sc. (Hons) Nursing 2026 admissions and scheduled M.Sc. Nursing Round 1 seat allotment for August 6, 2026. Qualified candidates can log into aiimsexams.ac.in using their credentials to submit, arrange, and lock their preferred campuses and specialisations before the deadline.
AIIMS Nursing 2026: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has formally started the online choice filling process for B.Sc. (Hons) Nursing admissions 2026 along with updating the schedule for counselling for its postgraduate M.Sc. Nursing program admissions. According to the latest official statement, the allotment results of M.Sc. Nursing candidates in Round 1 are expected to be announced on August 6, 2026, through the main candidate portal at aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates who have cleared the entrance test for undergraduate and postgraduate courses can login to their individual dashboards through Registration ID, Password and Registration Unique Code (RUC).
After logging in, applicants are instructed to make their choice and priority of AIIMS institutes and specialisation. Candidates need to ensure that their selected choices are locked within the deadline as otherwise their un-submitted choices will be saved or deleted from the system according to instructions. The seat allotment process will consider their merit ranking, category position, vacancy position and choice submitted by them. Successful candidates in Round 1 need to get ready for further online seat acceptance and choice verification along with document verification.
How to Fill & Lock Choices for AIIMS Nursing Counselling?
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Visit the Portal: Open the official website of the exam, aiimsexams.ac.in.
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Candidate Login: Click on the ‘Academic Courses’ option, select the respective course (B.Sc. Nursing / M.Sc. Nursing) and enter the credentials including Registration ID, Password, and RUC (Registration Unique Code).
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Enter Counselling Dashboard: Visit the options filling page present on the candidate dashboard.
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Selection of Options & Ordering: Select the respective AIIMS Institutes and specialties (in case of M.Sc. Nursing) as per the priority order.
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Verification of Options: Verify that all the options selected by you match your preferences.
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Lock & Print: Click on ‘Lock Choices’ before the deadline and download the confirmation slip.
AIIMS Delhi: Key Highlights
Below mentioned are the key highlights related to the AIIMS Delhi Opens BSc Nursing Choice Filling:
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Parameter
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Details & Specifications
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Conducting Body
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All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi
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Courses Covered
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B.Sc. (Hons) Nursing & M.Sc. Nursing
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B.Sc. Nursing Status
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Choice Filling & Preference Locking Window Open
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M.Sc. Nursing Round 1 Allotment
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August 6, 2026 (Revised Date)
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Mode of Allotment
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Online Centralized Counselling
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Official Website
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.