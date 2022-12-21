AIIMS Delhi Spreads Awareness Among Students, Staff Against Drug Abuse, Check Details Here

AIIMS Delhi: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi declares to make the campus free of drug abuse and illicit drug usage. The hospital administration issued important directions on December 20, 2022 (Tuesday) for all staff members and students to spread awareness among the people.

As per the official notice, certain rules have been laid down about various stringent provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), 1985.

In an announcement, AIIMS Director M Srinivas directed all departments' leads to underline several provisions provided under the NDPS Act. Moreover, the goal is to make the staff and students cognizant of such conditions that include fines as well as imprisonment according to the act.

Instructions against Drug Abuse/ Use

AIIMS Director further emphasised the rules and regulations and stated that the security officials of the institute should now allow patients, attendants, staff members, students and visitors the usage of illegal drugs in any form within the hospital premises. Here are some of the guidelines laid out by the officials.

If case any drug peddler or any other outside worker is found indulging in drug trafficking, the hospital security officers will be instructed to record a video or photograph of the offender. Also, the peddler must be immediately handed over to the police and prohibited from entering the AIIMS building in future, as per the guidelines issued by AIIMS.

Any contractual employee or security staff found using such illegal substances inside the hospital premises will be directly handed over to the AIIMS police post and he/ she shall be instantly terminated from the service.

The memorandum states that if any permanent employee/ doctor will be found indulging in these drugs in the building then he/ she will be issued a notice and disciplinary action shall be taken against him/her.

Employees, doctors and students who seek help with substance usage problems can still do so in the Psychiatry OPD available at AIIMS Delhi. Such persons will be provided treatment while also maintaining confidentiality. This treatment will be free of any administrative action or punitive measures.

AIIMS Directives to Make Drug-free Campus

The memorandum states that for more information on preventive interventions or measures, the officials can also contact the Students' Wellness Centre. Furthermore, it is mentioned that the whole world including several educational institutions is facing the alarming danger of drug addiction, which has noxious effects and consequences on the addict as well as the individual’s family members suffer.

Drug addiction also has a dreadful impact on a large section of society. The main objective of the AIIMS directives is to reach out to as many masses and also make them conscious of illegal substance abuse in the market and in many other places which has to be banned and stopped from further usage.

