AIIMS INI CET 2023 Admit Card To Release Soon, Know Steps to Download Here

AIIMS INI CET 2023 Admit Card Soon: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is going to release the admit card for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (MD/MS/MCh(6yrs)/DM(6yrs) soon. According to the official schedule, the INI CET 2023 admit card will be released on May 1, 2023. Once issued, candidates can access the hall ticket by entering their login credentials.

Aspirants must note that the authorities will also finalise the exam centres on May 1, 2023. As per the schedule, the AIIMS INI CET 2023 exam for (MD/MS/MCh(6yrs)/DM(6yrs) will be conducted on May 7, 2023. The exam will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode. Candidates must carry the AIIMS INI CET 2023 Admit Card to the exam hall. Otherwise, they will be denied entry inside.

How to Download AIIMS INI CET 2023 Admit Card?

Eligible candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to access the AIIMS admit card 2023-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on academic courses

Step 3: Now, click on INI-CET(MD/MS/MCh(6yrs)/DM(6yrs)) from Postgraduate

Step 4: Click on proceed and login using Registration ID, Password, and Exam Unique Code (EUC)

Step 5: The hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Check and download the same

Step 7: Keep at least 2 hard copies for exam purposes

After downloading the AIIMS INI CET 2023 Admit Card, candidates are required to carefully check the information. In case of discrepancies or errors, then they must bring it to the notice of the Examination Section, AIIMS, New Delhi through e-mail (email id: aiims.inicet@gmail.com).

