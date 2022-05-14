AIIMS INI CET Result 2022 to be Declared Today, Check INICET July Results online at aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS INI CET Result 2022 Today: AIIMS INI CET 2022 Results are going to be announced today as per the official announcement. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will declare the Institute of National Important Combined Entrance Test, INI CET July Session 2022 Results today - 14th May 2022. The results that will be announced today are for the AIIMS INI CET 2022 Exam which was held on 8th May 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the PG Medical Entrance Exam will be able to check their INI CET 2022 Results online in the form of a digital scorecard by logging onto the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in. Alternatively, once declared, the AIIMS INI CET 2022 Result direct link placed below will also be activated soon, using which students will get quick and easy access to mark sheets.

AIIMS INI CET 2022: Courses and Institutes

The Institute of National Important Combined Entrance Test, INI CET July Session 2022 was held on 8th May 2022. The exam is held for admission to postgraduate level courses offered by different branches of AIIMS. Through INI CET 2022, students can seek admission to courses such as Master of Dental Surgery - MDS, Doctorate of Medicine - DM, Masters of Surgery - MS, Master of Chirurgie- MCh and Doctor of Medicine- MD. The institutes which accept INI CET 2022 score for admission to PG Medical Courses include AIIMS Delhi, Jodhpur, Patna, JIPMER Puducherry, PGI Chandigarh, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Raipur, Rishikesh, and NIMHANS Bengaluru.

How to check AIIMS INI CET 2022 Results online?

To ensure quick and easy access to the AIIMS INI CET 2022 Result scorecard, the exam authority will be publishing it online on the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in. The detailed step-wise procedure for checking and downloading of AIIMS INI CET 2022 Results is listed below:

Step 1: Log onto the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: Locate and click on the link for Results Tab given on homepage

Step 3: In Results Section, you will find link for "Result for INI CET Written Exam – July Session 2022"

Step 4: You will be sent to a new page with input fields

Step 5: Enter your exam roll number or registration number and other details

Step 6: Verify the details against your hall ticket and submit them on the website

Step 7: Your AIIMS INI CET 2022 result will be appeared on screen

Step 8: Download the Result scorecard and take printout for future reference

