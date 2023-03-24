  1. Home
  2. News
  3. AIIMS INI SS 2023: Registration for July Session Commence, Know How to Apply Here

AIIMS INI SS 2023: Registration for July Session Commence, Know How to Apply Here

AIIMS, New Delhi has commenced the registration process for the INI SS July 2023 exams from today, March 24. Candidates can register themselves by visiting the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in. Check complete details here

jagran josh
Updated: Mar 24, 2023 21:21 IST
AIIMS INI SS 2023
AIIMS INI SS 2023

AIIMS INI SS July Session 2023: As per the latest updates, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has started the registration process for the Institute of National Importance Super Speciality Entrance Test (INI SS) 2023 July session today, March 24 in online mode. Those interested candidates who are wishing to apply for the AIIMS INI SS 2023 exams can fill out the admission application form by visiting the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in

According to the prospectus released, candidates are required to make a payment of Rs 4,000 with Transaction Charges as applicable as application fees. Whereas the registration fee for PWBD candidates is exempted.

AIIMS INI SS July 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

AIIMS INI SS 2023 July Session Important Dates

Candidates appearing for the AIIMS INI SS July 2023 exams can go through the important dates related to the exam in the mentioned table below.

Event

Dates

AIIMS INI SS July 2023 Registrations  

March 23, 2023

Last Date to Submit AIIMS INI SS July 2023 Application Form

April 6, 2023

Last date to Submit Required Documents 

April 14, 2023

AIIMS INI SS July 2023 Written Exam 

April 29, 2023

Announcement of AIIMS INI SS July 2023 Result (Expected Date for All INIs)

May 5, 2023 

Check AIIMS INI SS July 2023 Official Notice Here

Steps to Register for AIIMS INI SS July 2023

Candidates who are wishing to apply for the AIIMS INI SS 2023 can follow the steps given below to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS Exam- aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: Search for the AIIMS INI SS July 2023 registration link available on the screen

Step 3: Enter all the required details as mentioned and generate the login credentials

Step 4: Now, sign in using the generated details and fill out the AIIMS INI SS July 2023 registration form

Step 5: After this, upload all the documents and make the payment of AIIMS INI SS July 2023 registration fees and then click on submit to proceed further

Step 6: The AIIMS INI SS July 2023 confirmation page will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download the AIIMS INI SS 2023 confirmation page for the July session for further use 

Also Read: TANCET 2023 Exam To be Held Tomorrow, Check Guidelines Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023