AIIMS INI SS 2023: Registration for July Session Commence, Know How to Apply Here

AIIMS INI SS July Session 2023: As per the latest updates, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has started the registration process for the Institute of National Importance Super Speciality Entrance Test (INI SS) 2023 July session today, March 24 in online mode. Those interested candidates who are wishing to apply for the AIIMS INI SS 2023 exams can fill out the admission application form by visiting the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in

According to the prospectus released, candidates are required to make a payment of Rs 4,000 with Transaction Charges as applicable as application fees. Whereas the registration fee for PWBD candidates is exempted.

AIIMS INI SS July 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

AIIMS INI SS 2023 July Session Important Dates

Candidates appearing for the AIIMS INI SS July 2023 exams can go through the important dates related to the exam in the mentioned table below.

Event Dates AIIMS INI SS July 2023 Registrations March 23, 2023 Last Date to Submit AIIMS INI SS July 2023 Application Form April 6, 2023 Last date to Submit Required Documents April 14, 2023 AIIMS INI SS July 2023 Written Exam April 29, 2023 Announcement of AIIMS INI SS July 2023 Result (Expected Date for All INIs) May 5, 2023

Check AIIMS INI SS July 2023 Official Notice Here

Steps to Register for AIIMS INI SS July 2023

Candidates who are wishing to apply for the AIIMS INI SS 2023 can follow the steps given below to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS Exam- aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: Search for the AIIMS INI SS July 2023 registration link available on the screen

Step 3: Enter all the required details as mentioned and generate the login credentials

Step 4: Now, sign in using the generated details and fill out the AIIMS INI SS July 2023 registration form

Step 5: After this, upload all the documents and make the payment of AIIMS INI SS July 2023 registration fees and then click on submit to proceed further

Step 6: The AIIMS INI SS July 2023 confirmation page will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download the AIIMS INI SS 2023 confirmation page for the July session for further use

Also Read: TANCET 2023 Exam To be Held Tomorrow, Check Guidelines Here