AIIMS INI SS Counselling 2023 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Out on aiimsexams.ac.in; Get PDF Here

AIIMS INI SS Counselling 2023: Institute of National Importance Super-Specialty (INI SS) round 3 seat allotment result has been declared. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out the allocation of seats on the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates can download the result is available in PDF format.

AIIMS INI SS Counselling 2023 seat allotment has been prepared according to the candidate’s choice filled during 1st round of Institute allocation and merit secured in AML & CML. The result has been announced for online Institute allocation for AIIMS New Delhi & other AIIMS, PGIMER, JIPMER, NIMHANS, and SCTIMST for DM/MCh/MD (Hosp. Administration) Courses for July-2023 Session.

AIIMS INI SS Seat Allotment 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to check the allocation of seats is given below:

AIIMS INI SS Counselling 2023 Click Here

How to Check AIIMS INI SS Seat Allotment 2023 Round 3?

Candidates can follow the below steps to check the results below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the online institute allocation of INI-SS July 2023 Session link

Step 3: The PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: View and download the result

Step 5: Take a few printouts for future references

AIIMS INI SS Counselling 2023: Details Mentioned on Seat Allotment Result

Candidates can check out the mandatory information below:

Roll Number

Category

Allotted Institute

Allotted Subject

What After AIIMS INI SS Seat Allotment Result 2023?

After checking the allotment list, all candidates who have been allotted an Institute in the 3rd Round of Online Institute Allocation or have not upgraded an Institute allotted in 2nd round of allocation are required to login through the online Institute allocation portal, accept the allotted Seat and report at allotted Institute by 31.07.2023 (up to 5.00 pm).

