AIIMS INI SS January 2023: Round 1 Choice Filling Commence, Apply at aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS INI SS January 2023: The link for eligible candidates to enter the choices for the INI SS January 2023 Allotment round 1 commences today. As per the schedule, the last date for candidates to enter their choices is December 13, 2022. Candidates are required to enter their choice of the institute (a combination of Institute against applied subject/specialty) as per their order of preference.

As per the information given, eligible candidates can register on the INI-SS online institute allocation portal which is available on the ‘MyPage’ of the candidates. Students are required to login using the credentials used for filling out the application form and completing the registration process January 2023 session.

Candidates can arrange their choices in the order of preference. It must also be noted that there is no limit to the number of choices that can be made. Candidates must also note that the choices can be edited and reordered within the stipulated time period.

AIIMS INI SS January 2023 Round 1 Schedule

Event Schedule Exercising of Choices (Institute against applied subject/speciality) for First Round December 9 to 13, 2022 Announcement of Institute allocation of 1st Round December 17, 2022 Online Acceptance of allocated Institute

December 19 to 26, 2022 Reporting & Submission of Documents/Security Deposit

Candidates allotted seats in the first allotment round are required to login to the INI-SS Online Institute Allocation Portal and choose one of the following options

Option 1- Accept the allotted institute and Do not wish to participate in further rounds

Option 2- Accept Allotted institute and Want to Participate in 2nd Round

Candidates choosing option 2 must note that when the allotted seat in the 2nd round they will have to join the institute allotted and the institute allotted in the first round will be considered vacated and will be automatically allocated to other candidates in order or merit.

