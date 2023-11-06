AIIMS INI SS January 2024 Result Declared, Check List of Provisionally Selected Candidates at aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS INI SS January 2024 Result: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has declared the result for the AIIMS Institute of National Importance Super-Speciality (INI-SS) January 2024 session. Candidates who appeared for the entrance test can check the result online at: aiimsexams.ac.in. The AIIMS INI SS result has been released in the form of pdf that includes roll number of the selected candidates.

The list of provisionally selected candidates has been released based on the performance of candidates in the Institute of INI SS entrance test stage 1 held on October 28. Also, as per the INI SS results 2024, no candidate applied for DM-Paediatric Haematology Oncology, DM-Forensic Psychiatry and DM-Interventional Radiology.

Result Name Download Link AIIMS INI SS January Result Download Merit List PDF Here

How to check AIIMS SS Result 2023?

Candidates who appeared for the entrance test can check the result pdf at the official AIIMS website: aiimsexams.ac.in. They can go through the steps to know how to download the list of provisional selected candidates:

Step 1: Go to the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to important announcements

Step 3: Click on - roll number wise list of provisionally qualified candidates in institute of national importance super-speciality (INI SS) entrance test for January 2024 session

Step 4: A new pdf will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it and check the roll number wise result

AIIMS SS Result 2023 Important Points

As per the notice released it has been stated, that the result has been released information provided by the candidates in the online application for INI-SS without any scrutiny regarding detailed eligibility, category certificates, sponsorship certificate etc. as applicable. Candidature will be cancelled in case of any discrepancy is detected at any stage (even after admission)

AIIMS SS result is provisional and subject to fulfillment of the eligibility criteria as laid down in the advertisement. The final selection is subject to the verification of eligibility, documents in original etc. as applicable to the respective INIs

The qualifying criteria of stage I have been published in the prospectus. The date and time for departmental assessment will be notified in subsequent results

All communication will be made through the website/email/SMS on aiimsexams.ac.in or on the registered email address/mobile number of the candidates

About AIIMS INI SS Exam

AIIMS INI SS is conducted for admission into DM/MCH/MD-hospital administration courses for the January 2024 session at the Institutes of National Importance (INI) for medical education namely: AIIMS-New Delhi and all new AIIMS, JIPMER Puducherry, PGIMER-Chandigarh, NIMHANS-Bengaluru and SCTIMST Trivandrum.

Also Read: NBEMS Launches Verification and Fee Payment Portal Online, Check Official Notice Here