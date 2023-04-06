AIIMS INI SS July 2023: Registration Window Closes Today, Check Eligibility, Steps to Apply Here

AIIMS INI SS July 2023 Registrations: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will close the registration window for its Institute of National Importance Super Speciality (INI SS) examinations today, April 6, 2023. Those interested candidates who are yet to apply for the July session can register by filling out the registration form through the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in.

According to the exam schedule, the examination authority will conduct the AIIMS INI SS July session examinations on April 29, 2023, in computer-based test mode. Candidates are required to enter the necessary credentials such as candidate id and password to fill out the application form. It is advisable for the candidates to go through all the information given in the prospectus before submitting the registration form.

AIIMS INI SS Exam 2023 Application Fees

As per the details given in the information brochure, all candidates are required to make an online payment of Rs 4,000 as an application fee with the addition of transaction charges as applicable (non-refundable) at the time of registration. Whereas the PwBD candidates are exempted from paying the application fees.

Who is Eligible for AIIMS INI SS July Session 2023?

Candidates who are appearing for the AIIMS INI SS July session examination can check the eligibility criteria mentioned below.

Candidates must possess MBBS or any other equivalent degree as per the National Medical Council (NMC).

Candidates must have a minimum experience of three years in a government hospital in the relevant field or 5 years of experience in general practice. Whereas the certificate issued by the District Magistrate in support of the general practice should be uploaded.

Candidates from UR/OBC/EWS/Sponsored categories must have an aggregate of 55% in all the MBBS professional exams.

Those candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes must obtain a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate in all the MBBS professional exams.

Candidates who have completed their MD/MS or any equivalent are not eligible for this programme.

How to Fill the AIIMS INI SS July 2023 Registration Form?

Interested candidates who are appearing for AIIMS INI SS exams for July session 2023 to get admission into various DM/M.CH/MD programmes can follow the below-given steps to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS exams- aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the AIIMS INI SS July 2023 registration link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter all the required details such as candidate's id and password to register

Step 4: Now, login using the newly generated credentials to proceed further

Step 5: Fill all the necessary details as mentioned in the registration form

Step 6: Upload all the required valid documents as asked and then click on the final submission

Step 7: The application confirmation page will be displayed on the screen

Step 8: Download and take a few printouts of the AIIMS INI SS application form 2023 for future use

