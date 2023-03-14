    AIIMS INI SS July 2023: Registrations Begin Today, Apply at aiimsexams.ac.in

    AIIMS, New Delhi has started the admission process for the INI SS 2023 exams for the July session from today, March 14. Those interested candidates who are appearing for the AIIMS INI SS 2023 exams can fill out the registration form by visiting the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in. Check complete details here

    AIIMS INI SS July 2023: As per the recent updates, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has started the admission application process for the INI SS 2023 July session today, March 14 in online mode. Interested candidates who are wishing to apply for the AIIMS INI SS 2023 exams can fill out the application form through the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in

    AIIMS INI SS July 2023 Official Notice - Direct Link 

    AIIMS INI SS July 2023 Important Dates

    Students appearing for the AIIMS INI SS 2023 exams for July session can check the important dates given in the table below.

    Event

    Dates

    AIIMS INI SS July 2023 Registrations  Commence

    March 14, 2023

    Last Date to Register for AIIMS INI SS July 2023 

    March 28, 2023

    How to Fill AIIMS INI SS July 2023 Application Form?

    Students who are interested in applying for the AIIMS Institute of National Importance Super Speciality Entrance Test (INI SS) 2023 can go through the steps mentioned below to complete the admission application process.

    • Step 1: Visit AIIMS Exam’s official website- aiimsexams.ac.in
    • Step 2: Now, look for the registration link available on the screen
    • Step 3: After this, enter all the necessary details as asked and generate the login credentials
    • Step 4: Login using the created details and fill up the AIIMS INI SS 2023 registration form
    • Step 5: Now, upload all the valid documents and make the online payment of AIIMS INI SS 2023 application fees and then click on the submit 
    • Step 6: The AIIMS INI SS 2023 for July session confirmation page will be displayed on the screen
    • Step 7: Download the AIIMS INI SS 2023 confirmation page for the July session for future use

