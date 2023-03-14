AIIMS INI SS July 2023: Registrations Begin Today, Apply at aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS INI SS July 2023: As per the recent updates, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has started the admission application process for the INI SS 2023 July session today, March 14 in online mode. Interested candidates who are wishing to apply for the AIIMS INI SS 2023 exams can fill out the application form through the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS INI SS July 2023 Official Notice - Direct Link

AIIMS INI SS July 2023 Important Dates

Students appearing for the AIIMS INI SS 2023 exams for July session can check the important dates given in the table below.

Event Dates AIIMS INI SS July 2023 Registrations Commence March 14, 2023 Last Date to Register for AIIMS INI SS July 2023 March 28, 2023

How to Fill AIIMS INI SS July 2023 Application Form?

Students who are interested in applying for the AIIMS Institute of National Importance Super Speciality Entrance Test (INI SS) 2023 can go through the steps mentioned below to complete the admission application process.

Step 1: Visit AIIMS Exam’s official website- aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: Now, look for the registration link available on the screen

Step 3: After this, enter all the necessary details as asked and generate the login credentials

Step 4: Login using the created details and fill up the AIIMS INI SS 2023 registration form

Step 5: Now, upload all the valid documents and make the online payment of AIIMS INI SS 2023 application fees and then click on the submit

Step 6: The AIIMS INI SS 2023 for July session confirmation page will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the AIIMS INI SS 2023 confirmation page for the July session for future use

