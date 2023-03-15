    AIIMS INI SS July 2023 Registrations Postponed, Revised Schedule Soon

     AIIMS INI SS 2023 July session registrations have been postponed. The revised schedule for the AIIMS INI SS 2023 July session will be announced by the officials soon. Check details here.

    Updated: Mar 15, 2023 11:57 IST
    AIIMS INI SS July 2023 Registration: All India Institute of Medical Sciences has postponed the AIIMS INI SS July 2023 registration process. According to the earlier schedule released, the AIIMS INI SS 2023 July session registration was scheduled to begin on March 14, 2023. However, as per the official notification released, the INI SS 2023 July session registrations have been postponed and the revised schedule will be announced soon. 

    AIIMS conducts INI SS for admissions to the Post-Doctoral {DM/M.Ch. (3 years) MD (Hospital Administration) courses, offered at AIIMS New Delhi and other campuses, PGIMER, NIMHANS, JIPMER and SCTIMST.

    Candidates interested in applying for the AIIMS INI SS 2023 July Session Admissions are advised to keep visiting the official website to get regular updates on the examination. 

    AIIMS INI SS July 2023 Official Notification: Click Here

    AIIMS INI SS 2023 Registration Process

    The AIIMS INI SS 2023 July Session registration and application process will be conducted online. Candidates can check the registration process given below to apply for the entrance exam.

    Step 1: Visit the AIIMS official website

    Step 2: Click on the AIIMS INI SS 2023 July session link

    Step 3: Click on the registration link and enter the required details

    Step 4: Fill in the AIIMS INI SS 2023 application form

    Step 5: Submit the AIIMS INI SS 2023 Application fee and click on the final submission

    Documents Required For Application

    When applying for the INI CC July 2023 session students need to upload the following documents along with the application form

    • Qualifying Degree Certificate
    • Internship Certificate
    • Category Certificate
    • Candidate Photograph and Signature image
    • Valid ID proof

