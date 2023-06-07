AIIMS to Conduct NExT Exam in the Second Half of 2023? Fake News in Circulation, Check Details Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

NExT Exam 2023: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will not conduct the National Exit Test (NExT) exam, clarified an NMC official. The fake notification claimed that the examination authority will conduct the NExT exam in the second half of this year. However, the NeXT exam will not replace the National Eligibility Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) exam for admission into various postgraduate courses in medical colleges across the country.

By sharing a notification along with the Tweet, Dr Rohan Krishnan, an orthopaedic surgeon in New Delhi and an adviser to the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) said that the notice is true as per sources but later it turned out fake.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

He again tweeted that, “NMC has now denied ownership of the questionable letter and they will hopefully release a statement to this effect very soon. We believe that steps will be taken to ensure that letters are watermarked/hallmarked to prevent any such abuse in the future.”

NMC has now denied ownership of the questionable letter and they will hopefully release a statement to this effect very soon.

We believe that steps will be taken to ensure that letters are watermarked/hallmarked to prevent any such abuse in the future. https://t.co/YkOjdI1GpP CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th — Dr. Rohan Krishnan (@DrRohanKrishna3) June 7, 2023

The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) also shared a Tweet about the fake NMC notice from its official Twitter handle and urges NMC to take prevent such pirate attacks.