AILET 1st Merit List 2022 (Today): NLU Delhi to release AILET LLB Seat Allotment Results Today at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

AILET 1st Merit List 2022 (Today): With the AILET Result 2022 Declared, the next step in the admission cycle will be the declaration of AILET 1st Merit List 2022 for the BA LLB programme. As per the latest update, National Law University, Delhi will release the AILET LLB Seat Allotment Results 2022 for the integrated programme today - 6th July 2022. The varsity will declare the AILET 1st Merit List 2022 for BA LLB programme at 11 AM in the morning. The merit list will be published online and made available to the students via the official website - nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. Alternatively, the below-given link for AILET BA LLB Merit List 2022 will also be activated, as soon as the list is published online:

AILET 1st Merit List and Waitlist to be Out at 11 AM

As per the details shared by the university, AILET Merit List 2022 for the 1st Round of Counselling will be published online at 11 AM. Along with releasing the 1st Merit List, which will consist of the names of the candidates who have been finalized for admission, the university will also publish the AILET 2022 Admission Wait List. The waitlist will include names and details of the candidates who have been put on hold and will be offered admission in case any of the selected candidates opt out.

Selected Candidates to Confirm Admission by 8th July

With the AILET 1st Merit List 2022 being published today, the selected candidates will be provided time until Friday to confirm their admission. According to the AILET Counselling Schedule 2022 released by NLU Delhi, candidates who are selected under the 1st Merit List will be required to complete the admission formalities and pay the balance fee for the course by 8th July 2022. Failing to do so, will lead to cancellation of the selection and their seat would be offered to other candidates who feature on the waitlist. After the declaration of 1st Merit List for AILET 2022, the exam authority will hold the 2nd Round of Counselling for which the 2nd Merit List will be published on 11th July 2022.

