AILET 2022 Answer Key (Released): NLU Delhi releases AILET Answer Key for Law Entrance Exam, Download at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

AILET 2022 Answer Key (Released): National Law University, Delhi has released the AILET 2022 Answer Key for the recently concluded law entrance exam. All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2022 Answer Key has been released along with the master question booklet today i.e., 27th June 2022 - Monday during afternoon hours. Candidates who have appeared for AILET 2022 Exam can now download the AILET Answer Key and AILET Question Paper by visiting the official website - nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

AILET 2022 Answer Key PDF and Master Question Booklet links

NLU Delhi has released the AILET 2022 Answer Key in the form of PDF form which can be downloaded by candidates through the official website. AILET 2022 Answer Key and Master Question Booklets have been made available to the students course-wise i.e. PhD, LLM and BALLB (Hons) programme which are offered by the university. The direct links to access and download AILET 2022 Answer Key can be found below using which candidates can download these resources easily:

AILET 2022 Objection Window Open till Tomorrow 2 PM

The AILET 2022 Answer Key released today is provisional in nature and has been opened for objections and challenges. NLU Delhi has opened the AILET 2022 Objection window during which candidates who feel that there is any error or problems in the answer key or the question paper booklet can raise the same through official website. The objection window for AILET 2022 Provisional Answer Key will remain active until 2 PM tomorrow.

AILET 2022 Objection Window Open - Read Official Notification Here

How to raise an objection against AILET 2022 Answer Key?

To raise an objection against any question, candidates will have to log onto the candidate portal of the official website - nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. After logging onto the portal, candidates will be taken to a new page, where they need to click on link for Submit Objection button. In the next step, candidates will have to select objection type i.e., About the Question OR b. About the Answer key. In the next step, you will be required to submit AILET 2022 answer key objection details and submit the same along with necessary proof. Pay the requisite amount of application fee (INR 500/- Rs. Five Hundred only) per objection using digital payment means. After submitting the objection, take printout or download softcopy of the confirmation page for future reference.

