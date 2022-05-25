Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    AILET 2022 Registrations to close today, Apply at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

    The National Law University Delhi will be closing the AILET 2022 Registration process today. Students interested in applying for the law exams can complete the applications through the link provided  here.

    Published On: May 25, 2022 09:49 IST
    AILET 2022 Registrations
    AILET 2022 Registrations: The National Law University Delhi will be closing the AILET 2022 Registration process today. According to the schedule provided on the official website, the last date for students to complete the All India Law Entrance Test 2022 Applications is May 25, 2022.

    AILET 2022 is conducted for the admissions to the BA LLB, LLM and PhD programmes offered at National Law University Delhi. The AILET 2022 applications are available on the official website - nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. 

    AILET 2022 Application Closure Notification

    AILET 2022 Registration Link

    AILET 2022 Registration and Application Process

    AILET 2022 Exams will be conducted on June 26, 2022. Candidates who are yet to submit the CUET 2022 applications can follow the instructions provided below to submit the applications.

    Step 1: Visit the AILET NLU Delhi Official website

    Step 2: Click on the AILET Registration link available on the home page

    Step 3: Enter all required details to complete the AILET 2022 Registrations

    Step 4: Login using the registration details to complete the AILET 2022 applications

    Step 5: Upload all necessary documents in the AILET 2022 application form

    Step 6: Submit the AILET 2022 Application fee

    Step 7: Click on the final submission tab 

    AILET 2022 Application Fee

    The AILET 2022 Application fee has to be submitted by the candidates through the link provided on the website. Students must note that the application fee will vary depending on the category of the students.

    • General Category students are required to submit an application fee of Rs. 3,050/-
    • SC/ST and PWD students are required to submit Rs. 1050/-

