AILET 2023 Admission Withdrawal Window Opens for BA LLB, LLM Programmes, Check Notice Here

AILET BA LLB, LLM Admission 2023: The National Law University (NLU) has started the window to withdraw admission for the BA LLB(Hons) and LLM programmes. Candidates who have been provisionally admitted for the academic session 2023-24 can withdraw their admission at - nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. To do so, they will have to use their registered mobile number and password to login into their AILET 2023 account and withdraw admission.

Candidates will be able to withdraw their AILET 2023 admission for BA LLB, LLM programmes only through the official website. Any admisison withdrawal requests sent through email, SMS, or telephone will not be accepted. Earlier, AILET 2023 second merit list for the LLM programme was released on January 30, 2023 in online mode.

AILET 2023 Admission Withdrawal Window - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Withdraw Admission From AILET 2023 BA LLB and LLM Programmes?

Candidates have to login with their mobile number and password to complete the withdrawal process. They can go through the steps to know how to withdraw admission from AILET 2023 BA LLB and LLM programmes below -

1st Step - Go to the official website of AILET - nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, login with mobile number and password.

3rd Step - A new page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Candidates can withdraw admission and save the new changes.

AILET BA LLB, LLM Admission 2023 Withdrawal Notice

It has been stated in the official notice that - "Candidates who have been provisionally admitted to the B.A.LL.B.(Hons.)/LL.M. programme for the Academic Year 2023-24 and wish to withdraw their admission must log in to their AILET 2023 account and mark "WITHDRAW." Withdrawal requests made via email, SMS, or telephone will not be accepted."

AILET 2023

The All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) is conducted by National Law University Delhi every year for admission to BA LLB(Hons) and LLM programmes. This year, AILET was held on December 11, 2022 in offline pen and paper mode in around 39 test centres across the country. NLU released the second provisional merit list for BA LLB and the first provisional merit list for the LLM programme on January 6, 2023.

