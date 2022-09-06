AILET 2023 Registrations from September 7, Check details here

AILET 2023 Applications: National Law University, Delhi will begin the AILET 2023 application process from tomorrow - September 7, 2022 onwards. Candidates who wish to apply for the admissions to the five year BA LLB, LLM and PhD programmes can visit the official website of AILET 2023 to register. AILET 2023 examinations are scheduled to be conducted on December 11, 2022 from 11 AM to 12:30 PM.

Complete AILET 2023 Admission details will be made available on the official website tomorrow along with the registration and application link. Candidates eligible to apply for the AILET 2023 examinations for the various courses can visit the official website from tomorrow onwards to complete the registration and application process.

AILET 2023 Application Notification

AILET 2022 Registration and Application Process

AILET 2023 Registrations

The registration link for AILET 2023 will be made available on the official website of NLU Delhi - nludelhi.ac.in. Candidates interested in completing the registration process are required to first visit the official website and complete the registration process by entering the required information on the link given.

AILET 2023 Application form

Candidates will be able to complete the AILET 2023 Applications only after completing the registration process. Candidates can login using the registration details to fill in the online application form. When completing the application form candidates must make sure that they enter all the mentioned details and upload all necessary documents in the form provided.

AILET 2023 Application Fee

The AILET 2023 Application process will not be considered completed without candidates submitting the application fee. The link for students to submit the AILET 2023 application fee will be available after candidates complete the AILET 2023 application form. The fee payment has to be completed in the online mode only. Students can submit the AILET 2023 application fee via credit, debit or net banking process. The details of the application fee will be provided along with the AILET 2023 application details.

