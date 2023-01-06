AILET 2023: Second Provisional Merit List Released for Law Courses, Check Details Here

AILET 2023: The National Law University (NLU), Delhi has released the second provisional AILET 2023 merit list for BA LLB (Hons) programme at the official website today. The first provisional merit list as well as the waiting list for the LLM programme is also published today, December 6, 2023.

Candidates can view and download the PDFs of the provisional merit lists of BA LLB and LLM programmes from the online portal available at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. Aspirants whose names are mentioned in the second provisional merit list will have to complete the admission process up to January 11, 2023. If any candidate fails to accept/confirm their admissions, then their candidature will be cancelled and they will not be able to participate in the subsequent admission procedure in 2023.

AILET 2nd Provisional Merit List (BA LLB Hons) 2023 - Check Here

How to download AILET 2023 First Provisional Merit List

Eligible candidates can check the list for the BA LLB (Hons) programme 2023 on the official NLU webpage. Following are the steps to check the recently updated first merit provisional list available on the portal.

Step 1 - Visit the NLU homepage - nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

Step 2 - Click on the “2nd Provisional Merit List” link given in the notifications bar

Step 3 - On the screen, the BA LLB (Hons) first provisional merit list will be displayed

Step 4 - Check the merit list and download it for further admission purposes

AILET Admission Process 2023

Candidates whose names are included on the AILET second provisional merit list 2023 for the BA LLB (Hons) programme are required to pay the admission confirmation fee amount of Rs. 50,000. The fee payment is to be completed by January 11, 2023, using the online portal in order to confirm their admission in 2023.

Candidates will be able to download the provisional admission offer letter and upload the undertaking duly signed by the candidate and parents. In case of the withdrawal of admission or non-payment of admission confirmation fee by any selected candidate within the specified time period, then the seat of that particular candidate will be offered or passed on to other candidates who are on the waiting list.

NLU Delhi is scheduled to release the second provisional merit list for the LLM programme on January 16, 2023. Additionally, the first provisional merit list along with the waiting list for the BAA LLB (Hons) course was released on December 30, 2022. The result of the AILET exam for law admissions for the academic session 2023 was declared on December 19, 2022.

