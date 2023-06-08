  1. Home
AILET 2023 Third Merit List Released, Get NLU Delhi Provisional List Here

AILET 2023 Third Merit List has been released on the official website. Candidates can download the NLU Delhi provisional merit list in PDF form. Check details here.

Updated: Jun 8, 2023 11:51 IST
AILET 2023 Third Merit List: The National Law University, Delhi (NLU Delhi) has uploaded the 3rd AILET Merit List 2023. The list has been released for BA.LLB, LLM programme. Candidates can access the provisional merit list on the official website: nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. Those who have been shortlisted must confirm their seats by paying the admission fee.

The official statement reads, “Candidates who appear in the Third Provisional Merit List of Selected Candidates for the LL.M. Programme (ANNEXURE–A) should pay the fee as per Annexure-B on or before Wednesday, June 14, 2023, failing which the offer of provisional admission shall stand cancelled and the seat will be offered to the next candidate in order of merit under concerned category from the Waiting List”.

AILET 2023 Third Merit List (BA.LLB)- Click Here (PDF file)

AILET 2023 Third Merit List (LLM)- Click Here (PDF file)

"The candidates who appear in the Third Provisional Merit List of Selected Candidates for the B.A.LL.B.(Hons.) Programme (ANNEXURE–A) should pay fee as per Annexure-B on or before Wednesday, June 14, 2023, failing which the offer of provisional admission shall stand cancelled and the seat will be offered to the next candidate in order of merit under concerned category from the Waiting List," it further added.

How to Download AILET 2023 Third Merit List?

Candidates can visit the official website to download the merit list. They can go through the followings steps to download the merit list-

Step 1:  Visit the official website: nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on 3rd provisional merit list link

Step 3: The AILET 2023 merit list PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: View and download NLU Delhi merit list 2023

Step 5: Take a few printouts for future reference

