AILET 2024 Admit Card To Release Tomorrow, Download at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

AILET 2024: NLU Delhi will issue the admit card for the Law Entrance Test tomorrow on: November 20, 2023. Candidates can download the AILET hall ticket in online mode at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. Get direct link to download here

jagran josh
Updated: Nov 19, 2023 15:41 IST
AILET 2024 Admit Card Tomorrow Release Date: The National Law University (NLU) Delhi will issue the admit card for the All India Law Entrance Test tomorrow, November 20, 2023. Registered candidates can download the AILET 2024 admit card online at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. They have to use their login credentials to download the hall ticket. 

The law entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 10 from 11 to 1 PM. The National Law University (NLU) conducts the AILET for admission to the BA LLB (Hons), LLM, and PhD programmes across institutes in the country. 

AILET 2024 Admit Card Tomorrow Release Time 

As of now, the officials have not shared the release time. Candidates can check the table to know the other important dates of AILET 2024: 

Event

Dates

AILET admit card 

November 20, 2023

AILET Exam

December 10, 2023

AILET Exam Timing

Reporting time - 10:30 am

Commencement of the test - 11:00 am

Completion of test - 12:30 am

How to download AILET Admit Card 2024?

Candidates can download the hall ticket of AILET online at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. They can go through the steps to know how to download All India Law Entrance Test hall ticket: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link of admit card

Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen 

Step 4: Enter registration number and date of birth

Step 5: AILET admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the admit card and save it for future references

AILET 2024 Exam Centres

The exam centre and address will be mentioned on the admit card of AILET. Candidates can check the list of exam cities below. 

Cities

Cities 

Bangalore

Bhopal

Chandigarh

Chennai

Cuttack

Delhi

Gurugram

Greater Noida

Guwahati

Hyderabad

Jammu

Jodhpur

Lucknow

Mumbai

Patna

Raipur

Cochin

Kolkata

Gandhinagar

Nagpur

Jaipur

Varanasi

Dehradun

Visakhapatnam

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
