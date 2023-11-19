AILET 2024 Admit Card To Release Tomorrow, Download at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

AILET 2024 Admit Card Tomorrow Release Date: The National Law University (NLU) Delhi will issue the admit card for the All India Law Entrance Test tomorrow, November 20, 2023. Registered candidates can download the AILET 2024 admit card online at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. They have to use their login credentials to download the hall ticket.

The law entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 10 from 11 to 1 PM. The National Law University (NLU) conducts the AILET for admission to the BA LLB (Hons), LLM, and PhD programmes across institutes in the country.

AILET 2024 Admit Card Tomorrow Release Time

As of now, the officials have not shared the release time. Candidates can check the table to know the other important dates of AILET 2024:

Event Dates AILET admit card November 20, 2023 AILET Exam December 10, 2023 AILET Exam Timing Reporting time - 10:30 am Commencement of the test - 11:00 am Completion of test - 12:30 am

How to download AILET Admit Card 2024?

Candidates can download the hall ticket of AILET online at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. They can go through the steps to know how to download All India Law Entrance Test hall ticket:

Step 1: Go to the official website: nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link of admit card

Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter registration number and date of birth

Step 5: AILET admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the admit card and save it for future references

AILET 2024 Exam Centres

The exam centre and address will be mentioned on the admit card of AILET. Candidates can check the list of exam cities below.

Cities Cities Bangalore Bhopal Chandigarh Chennai Cuttack Delhi Gurugram Greater Noida Guwahati Hyderabad Jammu Jodhpur Lucknow Mumbai Patna Raipur Cochin Kolkata Gandhinagar Nagpur Jaipur Varanasi Dehradun Visakhapatnam

