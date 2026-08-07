AILET 2027 Application Form Released: Check Eligibility, Registration Fee & Direct Link
AILET 2027: NLU Delhi has released the online application form for AILET 2027 at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. Candidates seeking admission to B.A. LL.B. (Hons.), LL.M., and Ph.D. programs must apply before November 10, 2026. The pen-and-paper entrance exam will be conducted nationwide on December 13, 2026.
AILET 2027: The National Law University Delhi (NLU Delhi) has officially announced the opening of online application portal for AILET 2027 available at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. Aspiring candidates who wish to get admitted to the 5-year B.A. LL.B. (Hons.), 1-year LL.M., and Ph.D. courses for 2027-28 academic year need to fill the application form online only. The offline mode pen and paper based entrance exam is planned to be held nationwide on December 13, 2026.
The candidates need to fulfill the required eligibility criteria including 45% aggregate marks in 10+2 for B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) and 50% in LL.B. for LL.M. course (for reserved categories relaxation is provided). The registration fee is fixed as ₹3,000 for General/OBC/EWS category aspirants and ₹1,000 for SC/ST/PwD category candidates. The procedure of applying online includes creation of candidate profile, filling academic details, selection of 3 test cities, upload of required documents, and payment of application fee online. Eligible candidates are required to cross check all details carefully before final submission since NLU Delhi does not take part in CLAT counselling.
How To Apply for The AILET 2027 Application Form?
To apply for the AILET 2027 Application Form follow the steps given below:
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Access http://nationallawuniversitydelhi.in/ and click on the "AILET 2027 online registration" button to log into your candidate's portal.
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Apply through your name, functional email ID, and valid phone number in order to get your login credentials through an OTP code.
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Login into your account and choose the program you wish to apply for like B.A.LL.B or LL.M.
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Fill in all your details, address, and 10+2/Law graduation marks in the application form.
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Upload your latest passport-size photograph, signature, and category certificate in accordance with the size and format given.
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Make payment of the registration fees and then download your confirmation receipt.
AILET 2027 Dates
Below mentioned is the table related to the AILET 2027 Dates:
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Event
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Start Date
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End Date
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AILET 2027 Registration
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Aug 7, 2026
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November 10, 2026
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AILET 2027 Official Notification
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Jun 19, 2026
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Jun 19, 2026
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AILET 2027 Admit Card
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Nov 30, 2026
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December 13, 2026
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AILET 2027 Exam
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Dec 13, 2026
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Dec 13, 2026
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AILET 2027 Provisional Answer Key
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To be announced soon
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To be announced soon
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AILET 2027 Final Answer Key
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To be announced soon
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To be announced soon
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AILET 2027 Result
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To be announced soon
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To be announced soon
AILET 2027: Key Dates & Exam Highlights
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Event / Particular
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Details
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Official Portal
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Online Registration Starts
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August 7, 2026
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Application Deadline
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November 10, 2026
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Admit Card Release
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Late November 2026
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AILET 2027 Exam Date
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December 13, 2026 (2:00 PM – 4:00 PM)
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Exam Mode
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Offline (Pen-and-Paper)
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Question Pattern (UG)
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150 MCQs (150 Marks, -0.25 negative marking per wrong answer)
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.