AILET 2027 Application Form Released: Check Eligibility, Registration Fee & Direct Link

AILET 2027: The National Law University Delhi (NLU Delhi) has officially announced the opening of online application portal for AILET 2027 available at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. Aspiring candidates who wish to get admitted to the 5-year B.A. LL.B. (Hons.), 1-year LL.M., and Ph.D. courses for 2027-28 academic year need to fill the application form online only. The offline mode pen and paper based entrance exam is planned to be held nationwide on December 13, 2026.

The candidates need to fulfill the required eligibility criteria including 45% aggregate marks in 10+2 for B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) and 50% in LL.B. for LL.M. course (for reserved categories relaxation is provided). The registration fee is fixed as ₹3,000 for General/OBC/EWS category aspirants and ₹1,000 for SC/ST/PwD category candidates. The procedure of applying online includes creation of candidate profile, filling academic details, selection of 3 test cities, upload of required documents, and payment of application fee online. Eligible candidates are required to cross check all details carefully before final submission since NLU Delhi does not take part in CLAT counselling.