CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
Focus
News

AILET 2027 Application Form Released: Check Eligibility, Registration Fee & Direct Link

Siddhi Sharma
By Siddhi Sharma
Last Updated: Aug 7, 2026, 18:23 IST

AILET 2027: NLU Delhi has released the online application form for AILET 2027 at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. Candidates seeking admission to B.A. LL.B. (Hons.), LL.M., and Ph.D. programs must apply before November 10, 2026. The pen-and-paper entrance exam will be conducted nationwide on December 13, 2026.

AILET 2027 Application Form Released: Check Eligibility, Registration Fee & Direct Link
AILET 2027 Application Form Released: Check Eligibility, Registration Fee & Direct Link
Register for Result Updates

AILET 2027: The National Law University Delhi (NLU Delhi) has officially announced the opening of online application portal for AILET 2027 available at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. Aspiring candidates who wish to get admitted to the 5-year B.A. LL.B. (Hons.), 1-year LL.M., and Ph.D. courses for 2027-28 academic year need to fill the application form online only. The offline mode pen and paper based entrance exam is planned to be held nationwide on December 13, 2026. 

The candidates need to fulfill the required eligibility criteria including 45% aggregate marks in 10+2 for B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) and 50% in LL.B. for LL.M. course (for reserved categories relaxation is provided). The registration fee is fixed as ₹3,000 for General/OBC/EWS category aspirants and ₹1,000 for SC/ST/PwD category candidates. The procedure of applying online includes creation of candidate profile, filling academic details, selection of 3 test cities, upload of required documents, and payment of application fee online. Eligible candidates are required to cross check all details carefully before final submission since NLU Delhi does not take part in CLAT counselling.

How To Apply for The AILET 2027 Application Form?

To apply for the AILET 2027 Application Form follow the steps given below:

  • Access http://nationallawuniversitydelhi.in/ and click on the "AILET 2027 online registration" button to log into your candidate's portal.

  • Apply through your name, functional email ID, and valid phone number in order to get your login credentials through an OTP code.

  • Login into your account and choose the program you wish to apply for like B.A.LL.B or LL.M.

  • Fill in all your details, address, and 10+2/Law graduation marks in the application form.

  • Upload your latest passport-size photograph, signature, and category certificate in accordance with the size and format given.

  • Make payment of the registration fees and then download your confirmation receipt.

AILET 2027 Dates

Below mentioned is the table related to the AILET 2027 Dates:

Event

Start Date

End Date

AILET 2027 Registration

Aug 7, 2026

November 10, 2026

AILET 2027 Official Notification

Jun 19, 2026

Jun 19, 2026

AILET 2027 Admit Card

Nov 30, 2026

December 13, 2026

AILET 2027 Exam

Dec 13, 2026

Dec 13, 2026

AILET 2027 Provisional Answer Key

To be announced soon

To be announced soon

AILET 2027 Final Answer Key

To be announced soon

To be announced soon

AILET 2027 Result

To be announced soon

To be announced soon

AILET 2027: Key Dates & Exam Highlights

Event / Particular

Details

Official Portal

nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

Online Registration Starts

August 7, 2026

Application Deadline

November 10, 2026

Admit Card Release

Late November 2026

AILET 2027 Exam Date

December 13, 2026 (2:00 PM – 4:00 PM)

Exam Mode

Offline (Pen-and-Paper)

Question Pattern (UG)

150 MCQs (150 Marks, -0.25 negative marking per wrong answer)

Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Executive - Editorial

Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.

... Read More
First Published: Aug 7, 2026, 18:23 IST

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News