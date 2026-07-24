AILET 2027 Notification: NLU LAW Entrance Exam Date Announced, Applications from August 7 at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

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AILET 2027 online application process to commence on August 7. Candidates applying for BA LLB and LLM courses must submit their applications at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

AILET 2027: The National Law University Delhi will be conducting the All India Law Entrance Test - AILET 2027 Examination for admission to the Five-Year B.A.LL.B. (Hons.) and LL.M. Programme for the 2027-28 academic year. Candidates interested in securing a seat for the BA LLB and LLM programme must make sure they submit the application forms as per the deadline issued. The complete schedule will be available along with the official notification and prospectus, which will be released along with the online application form. The AILET 2027 examination will be conducted on December 13, 2026 (Sunday) from 02:00 PM – 04:00 PM. The application forms will be available on the official website from August 7, 2026. Candidates who have cleared their Class 12 exams and those appearing for the Class 12 exams in March 2027, and those who have cleared their LLB and those in the final semester of LLB programmes are eligible to apply for the entrance examination.

Official Notification - Click Here AILET 2027 Registration and Application Process Candidates interested in applying for the AILET 2027 must visit the official AILET website. NLU Delhi conducts the exams for admissions to the BA LLB and LLM courses. Candidates are first required to register using their details, following which they can fill out the online application form and submit the application fee. While registering, students must make sure they have a valid email ID and mobile number with them for the latest information and updates. The email ID and mobile number will be used for all further communications regarding the exam. After registering, students can log in with their credentials to fill out the online application form. The AILET 2027 applications must be submitted online only. When filling out the application form, candidates need to enter the academic credentials and the scanned copies of all relevant documents. The documents must be uploaded as per the size mentioned.

After submitting the documents, candidates can submit the application fee. The application fee must be submitted via credit/ debit cards or via net banking facilities. The details of the application fee will be provided along with the application forms. AILET 2027: Documents Required When Applying When filling out the online application form, students are required to upload scanned documents. The documents will be verified before the final admissions are conducted. The list of documents required is provided below Class 10 Marksheet and Certificate: Used as proof of your date of birth and name spelling. Class 12 Marksheet: Required for UG (B.A. LL.B.) applicants, or a provisional certificate/admit card if results are awaited. Graduation Marksheet: Required only for PG (LL.M.) applicants, if available.