AILET 2nd Merit List 2022 to be Released Today, Check Selection Status for BA LLB course at nationallawuniversity.in

AILET 2nd Merit List 2022 (Today): AILET 2nd Allotment List 2022 for admission to BA LLB Courses will be released today. As per the schedule released by the National Law University. NLU Delhi, the AILET 2nd Merit List 2022 for the law entrance exam will be issued today by the varsity. Going by the general trend, candidates can expect the AILET Merit List to be out by 11 AM in the morning. To ensure ease of access and convenience for the aspirants, AILET 2022 Merit List will be published online and made available to the candidates via the official portal - nationallawuniversity.in. To make checking your selection status in AILET 2022 2nd Allotment List even easier, a direct link to the page is also provided below:

Check AILET 2nd Merit List 2022 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

Selected Candidates to Confirm Admissions by 13th July

With the 2nd Merit List for AILET 2022 exam being released today, the NLU Delhi has also specified the timeline in which the selected candidates will need to confirm their admissions. As per the details shared by exam conducting authority, candidates who are shortlisted for admission to BA LLB Course at NLU Delhi will need to confirm their seats for admissions on or before 13th July 2022. As part of the process to confirm their seats, candidates will need to pay the requisite amount of fees and also complete the other formalities by the deadline. A total of 123 seats are available for candidates to apply for under the UG course for BA LLB at National Law University, Delhi.

How to check AILET 2nd Merit List 2022 Online?

Like all other aspects of NLU Delhi Admission Process, the release of the 2nd Merit List for AILET 2022 exam will also be done completely online. Candidates will need to log onto the official portal of AILET Exam i.e., nationallawuniversity.in. After logging onto the portal, candidates need to locate the link for AILET 2022 Merit List and Wait List Link. On the next page, candidates can enter the requisite details as asked on the website and submit them following which the AILET 2022 Merit List will be displayed on the screen. Check your selection status on AILET 2nd Merit List 2022 and if shortlisted understand the admission formalities and processes to be completed to confirm admission.

Also Read: AP LAWCET 2022 Hall Ticket (Released): Download AP LAWCET Hall Tickets at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in