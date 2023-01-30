AILET 2nd Merit List 2023 (OUT): NLU Releases Second Provisional List for LLM Programme, Get Direct Link Here

AILET 2nd Merit List 2023 (OUT): As per the latest updates, the National Law University (NLU), Delhi has released the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) second merit list 2023 for LLM programme today - January 30. The AILET LLM 2nd merit list 2023 that has been released is provisional in nature. Candidates can download the provisional AILET LLM 2nd merit list 2023 at the official website - nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. The list has been released in the form PDF.

The candidates who have been shortlisted in the AILET LLM second merit list 2023 can complete their admission process till February 3. Earlier the NLU Delhi released the AILET second provisional merit list for BA LLB and the first provisional merit list for LLM programme on January 6, 2023.

AILET LLM 2nd Provisional Merit List 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

AILET 2nd Merit List 2023 Dates

Events Dates Release of 2nd LLM list of provisionally selected candidates based on the waiting list January 30, 2023 Last date for admission under 2nd admission list February 3, 2023

How To Download AILET LLM 2nd Provisional Merit List 2023?

Law aspirants can check and download the AILET LLM second provisional merit list through the official website - nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. They can go through the steps to know how to download the provisional AILET LLM 2nd merit list 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of AILET - nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, scroll and click on the - Second provisional merit list (LLM) link.

3rd Step - A pdf file will appear on the screen with AILET 2nd Merit List.

4th Step - Now, check the result and download AILET 2023 second provisional merit list.

What After the Release of AILET LLM 2nd Provisional Merit List 2023?

After the release of the provisional 2nd merit list of LLM, all the eligible candidates can take admission. It has been stated in the notice released that - “The candidates who appear in the Second Provisional Merit List of Selected Candidates for LL.M. Programme (ANNEXURE–A) should pay a sum of Rs.50,000.00 as “Provisional Admission Confirmation Fee” on or before Friday, February 3, 2023 failing which the offer of admission shall stand cancelled and the seat will be offered to the next candidate in order of merit under concerned category from the Waiting List.”

Also Read: AIBE XVII 2023 Admit Card Delayed, Check Revised Date and Time Here