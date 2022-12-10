AILET Exam 2023 to be held Tomorrow, Download Admit Card at nludelhi.ac.in

AILET 2023: The National Law University (NLU), Delhi is organizing the AILET exam tomorrow December 11, 2022, for batch 2023. The admit cards are available to download for students who seek admission to various law colleges for BA LLB, LLM, and Ph.D. The exam timings of the All India Law Entrance Exam will be from 11 to 12:30 pm.

As per the notice published by NLU Delhi, the AILET is scheduled to be held across 39 cities all over India for admission to 110 BA LLB, 70 LLM, and 18 Ph.D. seats. Admit cards for the exam were published on November 25 for the appearing candidates at nludelhi.ac.in.

AILET Exam Admit Card 2023

Students who applied for the exam should bring their admit card 2023 along with valid photo ID proof to the allotted exam centre. Admit cards can be downloaded by using their mobile number and password from their registered accounts.

Moreover, the hall ticket includes all the necessary information like the candidate’s name, roll number, exam centre name, exam centre address, reporting time, etc.

AILET 2023 Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates must take note of the instruction to be followed at the exam centre. The instructions mentioned on the admit cards are given below.

Candidates must carry a valid government-issued photo identification card along with the AILET admit card 2023 to the exam hall. Candidates without an ID card will not be allowed to attempt the AILET 2023 exam.

Candidates should bring a black or blue point pen, a transparent water bottle, and a face mask.

Reporting time to the exam centre should be at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the AILET exam.

No candidates will be allowed to leave the examination hall until 12:30 pm.

Candidates are not allowed to carry any book, study material, or electronic devices such as a calculator or smartwatch.

As per the schedule by NLU Delhi, the AILET exam answer key is expected to release soon after the exam. With the help of the answer key, candidates will be able to evaluate their answers and exam score. Also, objections/ complaints can be raised in case any discrepancy is found by the candidate.

