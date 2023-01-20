AILET LLM 2023 Counselling Schedule Revised, Check Dates Here

AILET LLM 2023 Counselling Schedule Revised: As per the latest updates, National Law University, Delhi (NLU, Delhi) has revised the counselling schedule for the 2nd round of AILET LLM 2023. According to the new schedule, the 2nd merit list for AILET 2023 LLM will be released on January 30, 2023. Previously, it was scheduled for January 16, 2023. Thus, candidates can now participate in the 2nd round of LLM seat allotment till February 5, 2023.

The official notification of the same read, “This is in continuation of LL.M. Counselling Notification dated December 30, 2022 for admission to LL.M Programme for the Academic Year 2023-24. The University has issued the First List of Provisionally Selected & Waiting List of Candidates for admission to the said programme on January 6, 2023. The following will be revised schedule for Second List of Provisionally Selected Candidates from the Waiting List Candidates.”

AILET LLM 2023 Revised Schedule

Event Date Result declaration of provisionally selected candidates January 30, 2023 Submission of admission fee January 30 to February 3, 2023

What After 2nd Round of AILET LLM 2023 Counseling?

Further, if the seats still remain vacant either due to withdrawal of admission or any other reason, the authorities will announce the 3rd round of AILET LLM 2023 Counselling. It is expected to be declared in the last week of June 2023.

AILET LLM 2023 1st Provisional Merit List

As per the official notice, candidates who got selected in the 1st Provisional Merit List for LL.M. Programme under Foreign Nationals and OCI/PIO Category (ANNEXURE–A) should pay their Provisional Admission Confirmation Fee of Rs.2,00,00.00 latest by January 23, 2023, failing which provisional offer of admission shall stand cancelled.

The provisional admission letter and fee schedule have been emailed to the candidates on their registered email id for the AILET 2023.

Also Read: AP LAWCET-PG LCET Counselling 2022: Registration Starts Today, Know How to Apply Here