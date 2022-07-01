AILET Result 2022 (Declared): NLU Delhi releases Final Answer Key, AILET Result Expected Soon at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

AILET Result 2022 (Declared): NLU Delhi has released the AILET 2022 Results on the official website. Students who have appeared for the AILET 2022 exams can check the results through the link provided on the official website. The results have been announced in the form of a PDF document containing the Application Number, Roll Number, Marks, and Rank secured. Candidates can check the NLU Delhi AILET 2022 results on the official website - nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. Candidates can also check the AILET 2022 Results 2022 through the direct link provided here.

Check AILET Result 2022 - Direct Link

#AILET 2022 Results to be Declared Today pic.twitter.com/DM5kDE5WYT — Education Reporter (@EducationRepor2) July 1, 2022

AILET 2022 Online Counselling to Begin from Today

AILET 2022 Counselling Notification

AILET 2022 Counselling notification has been released on the official website. The registrations for the Counselling process commence from today and the last date for students to submit the applications is July 4, 2022. The AILET 2022 First merit list will be announced on July 6, 2022.

How to check AILET Result 2022 online?

To ensure quick and easy availability of AILET 2022 Result, the exam authority will declare the law entrance test results on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the AILET 2022 exam will be able to check their individual results in the form of a digital scorecard via the official portal - nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. After reaching the homepage, candidates need to log onto the portal by providing their credentials - AILET application number and password. After logging in, please locate and click on the button for AILET 2022 Result 2022. Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen. Download the scorecard and take print out for future reference.

